RR all-rounder Kotian’s batting coach pleasantly surprised to see him open v PBKS

RR’s Tanush Kotian during the match against PBKS in Mohali on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Tanush Kotian’s personal batting coach Rajesh Sanil revealed he was pleasantly surprised to see Kotian opening against Punjab Kings in his debut IPL game at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday.

While chasing Punjab’s 147-8, Kotian scored a 31-ball 24 with three fours and shared a 56-run opening stand (in 8.2 overs) with Yashasvi Jaiswal (29-ball 39) in RR’s three-wicket win.

Rajesh Sanil

“It was surprising to see Tanush open the innings. I don’t know exactly the reason behind sending him to open the innings. Maybe it’s because of his ability to play straight as well as over the fielder’s head that he got that opportunity,” Sanil told mid-day on Sunday.

Sanil lavished praise for the way Kotian countered the Punjab bowling attack which included pacers Kagiso Rabada, Sam Curran and Arshdeep Singh. “He was not overawed by expectations. Yes, his strike rate [77.41] was slightly less, but to counter those quality bowlers was quite commendable and that too in his debut IPL game.

“Tanush’s main skill is bowling off-spin and I am confident whenever he gets a chance to bowl he will prove himself,” said Sanil.

Kotian, 25, played a vital role in Mumbai’s 42nd Ranji Trophy triumph last month, scoring 502 runs and claiming 29 scalps. Sanil reckoned playing in the IPL will boost his confidence. “This IPL is a good reward for Tanush for the efforts he put in the Ranji Trophy this year. It is a good platform for him to grow. He has gone to a franchise which supports raw talent. Rajasthan Royals are a franchise who give you such good surprises and take out-of-the-blue decisions,” added Sanil.