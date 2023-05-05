Fifth week of IPL: Gambhir-Kohli show and other eye-catching action

mid-day.com looks at performances that made headlines in the fifth week of the cash-rich T20 league

The above screengrab shows Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir involved in a heated argument after RCB’s win over LSG at Lucknow on Monday

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gautam Gambhir and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) top-order batsman Virat Kohli were involved in an ugly spat after their match at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium on Monday. It all began after Kohli had a heated exchange with LSG’s Afghanistan-bound pacer Naveen-ul-Haq during the 17th over of LSG's innings. After RCB’s 18-run win in a low-scoring thriller, Naveen and Kohli were again seen exchanging words. The post-match visuals showed Gambhir approaching aggressively towards Kohli after which they both got involved in a heated argument before injured LSG skipper KL Rahul intervened. Both Gambhir and Kohli were found guilty of breaching IPL's Code of Conduct and were fined 100 per cent of their match fees, while Naveen was slapped with a 50 per cent fine.

Low totals defended

IPL is known for its slam-bang cricket that has seen 200-plus totals chased at ease. However, on two consecutive days, RCB and Delhi Capitals (DC) defended low scores — 126-9 and 138-8 respectively. On Monday, at the Ekana Stadium, batting first, RCB looked all set to post a big total with 62-0 after 8.5 overs. However, the visitors lost momentum and soon collapsed to 109-5 after 16.5 overs. They couldn't recover thereafter and were restricted to 126-9 after 20 overs. In reply, LSG didn't show any fight, collapsing to 38-5 after seven overs. They were bowled out for 108 in 19.5 overs, thus losing the match by 18 runs. The following day, DC, desperate for a win against Gujarat Titans (GT) collapsed to 23-5 after five overs, but the visitors recovered to post a respectable 130-8 in 20 overs. In reply, GT's top-order expect skipper Hardik Pandya (59 not out) failed miserably as the hosts managed just 125-6 after 20 overs.

MI chase 200-plus totals twice in a row

Mumbai Indians's (MI) bowlers have conceded 200-plus runs in their last four matches. However, the five-time IPL champions have recovered well to become the first IPL team to successfully chase 200-plus targets in two consecutive games. Despite their skipper failing miserably on both occasions, the Rohit Sharma-led team recovered well from early collapses to chase targets with ease. The hosts surpassed Rajasthan Royals's (RR) 212-7 with six wickets and three balls to spare, while they chased Punjab Kings's 214-3 with seven balls and six wickets in hand.

No home comfort yet

The IPL returned to its traditional home and away format for the first time since 2019. However, none of the 10 teams seem to be taking the home advantage yet. MI have played four matches at their beloved Wankhede Stadium, but have managed to win just two, while CSK too have registered two victories in four matches at home (Chepauk), just like RR.

GT two off five matches, LSG two off six games, RCB three in six, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab one in five, and DC and KKR one off four matches too have failed to dominate at home.

Career-best efforts go in vain

It's rare to see players hogging the limelight despite being on the losing side. But, RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and GT pacer Mohd Shami stole the show despite not being on the winning side. Mumbai-based Jaiswal smashed a career-best T20 score (124 off 62 balls) to help RR post a mammoth 212-7 at his home ground, while Shami's fiery career-best T20 spell (4-11 off four overs) rattled DC’s top-order, to reduce the visitors to 23-5. However, Jaiswal and Shami’s Man of the Match efforts went in vain as their teams lost close encounters against MI and DC respectively.