Former India women's captain Rumeli Dhar announces retirement

Updated on: 23 June,2022 09:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The right-handed batter and medium pacer announced her decision through an Instagram post

Rumeli Dhar


Former India women’s team captain Rumeli Dhar on Wednesday announced her retirement from all forms of the game. 

The right-handed batter and medium pacer announced her decision through an Instagram post.




“23 years of my cricket that started from Shyamnagar in West Bengal has finally come to an end as I announce my retirement from all formats of cricket,” Dhar said in her post.

