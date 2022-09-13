From supporting act to superstars!

How least fancied Sri Lanka, who weren’t expected to match up with India and Pakistan, mounted a stunning campaign for the ages as Shanaka & Co register fifth consecutive win over Babar’s men to clinch their sixth Asia Cup

Sri Lankan players celebrate winning the Asia Cup final against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Of the five Test-playing nations in action at the Asia Cup, Sri Lanka were the least fancied to make a big splash.

Despite their impressive displays across formats at home against Australia and Pakistan, they weren’t given much of a chance to put it past the big boys, India and Pakistan, in a tournament of which they were the hosts, but which they couldn’t stage in their own backyard because of the ongoing problems in the island nation.

Also Read: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs to win Asia Cup 2022 title

Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka captain

Next month, Dasun Shanaka’s men will have to take the qualifying route to the Super 12s of the T20 World Cup in Australia, a tournament they had won in 2014. So, if they were considered the support acts to India and Pakistan at the Asia Cup, it wasn’t due to any disrespect.

Massive turnaround

A crushing eight-wicket loss to Afghanistan in the tournament opener after being shot out for 105 suggested that the worst fears of the lay Sri Lankan fan might come true, but in a stunning turnaround, they mounted a campaign for the ages, culminating in a 23-run win over Pakistan in Sunday’s final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022: Came wanting to play the final, but didn't go our way, says Rahul

It was their fifth triumph in a row, the first whilst defending a target, and brought them their sixth Asia Cup title, just one behind table-toppers India. This was a classic example of the sum of the parts being greater than the whole. There wasn’t a single player who didn’t pull his weight at one stage or the other.

Shanaka, looking out of his depth when he was first thrust into the leadership role in 2019, has emerged as an inspiration and figure of solidity and strength, and has been able to get the best out of his mates without seeking recourse to histrionics.

Multiple contributions

There were numerous handy contributions with the bat, untested pacers Dilshan Madushanka and Pramod Madushan became household names by the end of the tournament and Player of the Tournament Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana did their growing reputation as top-class spinners no harm whatsoever.

One could sense their visibly growing confidence with each outing, and that manifested itself in two excellent wins against Pakistan in three nights, both fuelled by self-belief and an unflagging desire to put a smile on the faces of their compatriots back home. “This win is dedicated to the whole nation,” a grateful, emotional Shanaka said. “We are thankful for their support in these difficult times.” The feeling is mutual, Dasun, a nation looking for succour from any and all quarters might have reciprocated.

Also Read: Kohli's sensational 122, Bhuvneshwar's five-fer help India thrash Afghanistan

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal