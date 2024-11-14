Breaking News
Gambhir to team: You'll leave Oz as better cricketers

Updated on: 15 November,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Perth
PTI |

And who better than the troika of Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah to share their invaluable learnings from the past series

Gambhir to team: You’ll leave Oz as better cricketers

Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir to team: You’ll leave Oz as better cricketers
A Test series against Australia is a transformative experience after which an individual “goes back a better cricketer” is what head coach Gautam Gambhir and some of the senior players have shared with the younger members of the team on their first tour ‘Down Under’.


It will be a baptism by fire for several young Indian players, with the visitors naming as many as eight members in the squad who have never played a Test match on Australian soil. The likes of Yashaswi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sarfaraz Khan, Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana, Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna, all of them on their maiden tours will have plenty to prove during the marquee series, starting here from November 22.


Also Read: ATP: Sinner dope case needed better communication


And who better than the troika of Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah to share their invaluable learnings from the past series. While Kohli and Ashwin are on their fifth Test tour (2011-12, 14-15, 18-19, 20-21) Down Under, Bumrah will play his third red-ball series (2018-19, 20-21) in Australia.

“Gauti bhai [Gambhir] had a chat with the boys just before we started, we had some of the senior boys as well,” India batting coach Abhishek Nayar said in video posted by bcci.tv. on Thursday. “Booms [Bumrah], Virat, Ash [Ashwin] having a chat with the guys how first they came here as youngsters with a lot of seniors around and how they sort of felt that once you finish an Australia series you go back a better cricketer.”

“I think the young boys are very keen, raring to go and hopefully make a name for themselves by the end of this tour. It’s one of the toughest challenges for an Indian cricketer coming here and overcoming it,” Nayar added.

