ATP: Sinner dope case needed better communication

Updated on: 15 November,2024 07:37 AM IST  |  Turin
AP , PTI |

Jannik Sinner

There ‘could have been better communication’ in explaining the rules involved in Jannik Sinner’s doping case, ATP Tour chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said on Thursday.


However, he insisted that anyone hinting that a ‘double standard’ was applied because of Sinner’s status is ‘unfair because the rules are the same.’ 


Before Sinner’s US Open title it was announced that he tested positive for an anabolic steroid in two separate drug tests in March. 

The case wasn’t made public till August. WADA have appealed a decision by an independent tribunal to clear Sinner and Switzerland’s CAS is expected to make a ruling on the case early next year.

