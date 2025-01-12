Gavaskar was the first Mumbai captain to be felicitated on Sunday. He was presented a momento by MCA President Ajinkya Naik

Sunil Gavaskar with Vinod Kambli (Pic: @rizvitaus/X)

Listen to this article Gavaskar, Kambli felicitated at opening event of MCA's 50th anniversary celebrations of Wankhede x 00:00

Some of Mumbai's cricketing heroes, including legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar and former player Vinod Kambli, was on Sunday felicitated by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on the opening event of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Wankhede Stadium.

The main event will be held on January 19 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Gavaskar was the first Mumbai captain to be felicitated on Sunday. He was presented a momento by MCA President Ajinkya Naik.

"It is indeed a very big honour for me to be here at this iconic venue that has given Indian cricket so much, the 2011 Cricket World Cup being the icing on the cake. And to be part of the start of the celebrations of 50 years of Wankhede Stadium," Gavaskar said.

"As an opening batter, I couldn't miss the start so I am here. I want to wish the MCA all the best and also want to express my deepest sense of gratitude for giving me opportunities since school cricket.

"I am what I am because MCA lifted me and helped me to take those steps and subsequently supported me even when I was playing for India...I want to thank you all for having me here."

Former India batter Vinod Kambli, who was recently discharged from a local hospital after being admitted to the ICU on December 21 due to health complications, was also present on the occasion. He was seen escorted by other people as he is still recovering from his ailments.

After his felicitation, Kambli spoke about his playing days at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

"I remember I smashed my first double hundred here against England and then went onto score many more hundreds in my career," he said.

"If anyone wants to play for India like me or Sachin (Tendulkar), then I would advise that you should keep working hard and never leave doing that because that's what Sachin and me did since our childhood days."

Former India opening batter Wasim Jaffer was seen greeting Kambli. Former MCA President Vijay Patil was also felicitated.

Other cricketing legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Dilip Vengsarkar will also be part of the MCA's grand celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of the Wankhede Stadium.

The other stalwarts who are expected on the occasion are former India skippers Ravi Shastri, Ajinkya Rahane, current T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav and former national women's team captain Diana Edulji.

The main event will also feature Mumbai's legendary men's and women's players from domestic and international cricket.

The MCA will release a coffee table book on January 19, while a commemorative postal stamp will also be issued.

MCA will also felicitate the groundsmen and members of the Mumbai team, which played the first first-class match at the Wankhede Stadium in 1974.