Gavaskar: 'We must protest very, very strongly'

Sunil Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar termed wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from competing in the finals at the Paris Olympics as “unfortunate and unfair.” The cricket great wants the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to lodge a strong protest against Phogat’s disqualification.

“It’s most unfortunate and unfair. I do hope the authorities will take notice of it, make a strong response to this because this is not just the initial round. We’re talking about the gold medal round and therefore, this cannot and should not be taken lying down by anybody in India—whether it’s the IOA or the government of India. We actually must be protesting very, very strongly about this whole issue.” Gavaskar told reporters on Wednesday on the sidelines of the launch of TVS Apache Spartan Race event at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Bandra-Kurla Complex facility.

When asked if this development will affect other athletes in the remainder of the Olympics, the batting icon called it a challenging time. “It can be disheartening for the whole contingent. This is where sportspersons tend to lift themselves up. This is the challenge to lift yourself over and above this and get into a winning situation. That’s what sport is all about. Sport is not easy, be it cricket or other disciplines. It’s about overcoming obstacles that come your way. That’s where our athletes need to get up and win medals,” Gavaskar remarked.

