Vinesh on Wednesday appealed against her disqualification from the 50kg category finals in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS)

Vinesh Phogat (Pic: WFI)

Listen to this article Paris Olympics 2024 | 'Don't have strength for more': Vinesh bids adieu to wrestling x 00:00

India's Vinesh Phogat has announced retirement after her heartbreaking disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024, saying she doesn't have the strength to continue.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 29-year-old, who was disqualified for being 100gm overweight ahead of her 50kg category gold medal bout on Wednesday, posted on X to announce her decision.

माँ कुश्ती मेरे से जीत गई मैं हार गई माफ़ करना आपका सपना मेरी हिम्मत सब टूट चुके इससे ज़्यादा ताक़त नहीं रही अब।



अलविदा कुश्ती 2001-2024 🙏



आप सबकी हमेशा ऋणी रहूँगी माफी 🙏🙏 — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) August 7, 2024

Addressing her mother Premlata, Vinesh wrote, "Ma, wrestling has won, I have lost. Please forgive me, your dreams and my courage, everything is broken." "I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024. I shall be indebted to you all. Forgive (me)."

Vinesh on Wednesday appealed against her disqualification from the 50kg category finals in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), demanding that she be awarded a joint silver medal.

An IOA source in the visiting Indian contingent confirmed the development to PTI.

"Yes we got to know about it. It has been done by her team," said the source.

Also Read: Chief medical officer reveals 'drastic' steps taken to cut Vinesh's weight

An Ad hoc Division of the CAS has been set up here for resolution by arbitration of any disputes arising during the Olympic Games or during a period of 10 days preceding the Opening Ceremony.

The matter will be taken up on Thursday morning. Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to Vinesh in the semifinals, had replaced her in the Paris Olympics 2024 final.

Meanwhile, the United World Wrestling (UWW) president Nenad Lalovic categorically informed Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha that the current weigh-in rule that led to the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from women's freestyle 50 kg final "cannot be changed in retrospect" while sympathising with the grappler for the turmoil she is going through.

Vinesh, who was in the final of the 50 kg category was found overweight by 100 gm during the second day's mandatory weigh-in, leading to her disqualification from the gold medal match.