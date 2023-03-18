WPL 2023: Gujarat’s Ashleigh Gardner admits to price-pressure, but experiences relief now

Player of the match Gardner, who was bought by GG for a whopping Rs 3.2 crore, admitted that she was under price-tag pressure as well as the pressure of being an overseas player

GG’s Ashleigh Gardner in full flow against DC at Brabourne on Thursday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Ashleigh Gardner’s match-winning performance (51 not out and 2-19) against Delhi Capitals (DC) in a Women’s Premier League (WPL) match at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday, eased a lot of nerves for the Gujarat Giants (GG) all-rounder.

Player of the match Gardner, who was bought by GG for a whopping Rs 3.2 crore, admitted that she was under price-tag pressure as well as the pressure of being an overseas player. “It’s great that they [GG] wanted me and put such a significant amount of money to my name, but I had no control of how much I went for. So, it’s probably a case of not trying to think about that. As an overseas player, there is always pressure on you because you get selected for a reason and people want you to play well. Tonight to put that performance on the board, eases a lot of nerves,” Gardner said at the post-match press conference.

The Australian off-spinner praised fellow overseas players, Wolvaardt (57) and Kim Garth (2-18) for the way they have stepped up after being called in as replacements for injured ex-captain Beth Mooney and all-rounder Deandra Dottin respectively. “For Laura to come in, obviously, the first game that she played didn’t go her way, but tonight she showed her class. Kim being a call-up as well, has played her role very well. She has bowled the tough overs in the Powerplay and has taken wickets at really important times. In her debut game she took a fifer [5-36 v UP Warriorz], which was a great start,” said Gardner.