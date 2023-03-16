Kanika Ahuja, every bit the Knight in shining armour!

The dashing batswoman made remarkably light work of the pressure-laden situation, lifted Bangalore from a sluggish start with an attacking stand of 60 runs with Richa Ghosh

Kanika Ahuja surrounded by her RCB teammates (Pic Courtesy: wplt20/BCCI)

It was an outrageous shot. The short and stout Kanika Ahuja seemed initially a little late to pick up a full and straight delivery from flamboyant off-spinner Deepti Sharma. Ahuja then calmly adjusted and with minimal backswing and merely chipped the ball down the ground. Except it kept going - as if the ball was propelled by a strong wind, and sailed over the boundary rope. A loud contingent of cricket fans combined to cheer in unison.

I quickly looked up at the television monitors to grasp what I had seen high in the press box, knowing very well the magnetic Ahuja was going to be the hook of my copy tonight. The incredible stroke underlined some innate strengths – her improvisation, sweet timing and raw power. It was the 20-year-old’s second four in seven balls as she raced to a classy 46 only to be cleaned up by Sophie Ecclestone 23 balls later.

A moment from RCB vs UPW on Wednesday at DY Patil stadium (Pic Courtesy: Srijanee Majumdar)

Her pyrotechnics show at DY Patil ended and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) eventually claimed a workmanlike five-wicket victory to register their maiden win of the season, but everyone was still giddy over ‘Player of the Match’ Ahuja’s brutal knock. Not many cricketers can leave you breathless over just 30 deliveries in crunch situations, Ahuja certainly does. The dashing batswoman made remarkably light work of the pressure-laden situation, lifted Bangalore from a sluggish start with an attacking stand of 60 runs with Richa Ghosh.

She is living up to the hype in spades. Anticipation was palpable for Ahuja, who is about to turn 21 in five months, heading into the tournament after making heads turn when she smashed a powerful 17-ball 22 against Mumbai Indians a week ago.

"All I wanted was to win this match. I didn’t feel pressure. Virat sir told us there is nothing about pressure here, it is all about the pleasure. He told us to not put ourselves in pressure when we are out there in the middle. He said it is a matter of pleasure that we are getting to play here, not everyone gets the similar opportunity,” Ahuja told the media during a post-match press conference.

It was her first press conference, Ahuja said later, but why would there be nerves? She had just stepped up and done what no veteran in her team had, handled pressure all too well and earned the first points for her side. Her valiant knock is the highest score by an uncapped player in the tournament so far, and the timing could not be better. After five straight losses, this win was an important one for Smriti Mandhana & Co., who have been struggling to find an answer to their batting woes.

The troubles laid bare once again on Wednesday, and RCB were left struggling at 43/3 with Heather Knight holding the fort at one end. The right-hander needed someone to stick around her to steady the ship for the side when Ahuja walked in the middle at number 4. What was unveiled next was a treat to any cricket fan. One can just say, ‘Yeh to bas shuruat hai!’

