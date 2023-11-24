Before that series, England had won a Test series in 1984-85 and Swann was instrumental in a series win after 27 long years

Graeme Swann

Listen to this article Graeme Swann helping England spinners ahead of India tour x 00:00

Having been there and done that, Graeme Swann is now mentoring a group of young England spinners, who would feature in a Shadow Tour of India next month with a couple of them in contention to make it to the senior team for five-Test series, starting January 25.

Off-spinner Swann claimed 20 wickets and along with Monty Panesar played a pivotal role in handing India a shock 2-1 defeat in a four-Test series in 2012-13 for the Anthony de Mello Trophy, recording a rare feat in the history.

Before that series, England had won a Test series in 1984-85 and Swann was instrumental in a series win after 27 long years.

Swann is currently back in his role as a spin bowling consultant during an England Lions’ camp in the UAE, who too will be busy playing their counterparts India ‘A’ simultaneously.

“A lot of them are just worried about what it’s like in Test cricket; do you have to bowl magic balls or do anything different? You actually don’t—the pressure of Test cricket is felt by the batsmen, just as much, if not more than the bowler,” Swann was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

“I was exactly the same back in the day. I thought you had to be absolutely better than you’ve ever been every time you bowl in Test cricket. You actually don’t,” he said.

Swann, who is England’s seventh-highest wicket-taker with 255 scalps in 60 Tests and overall their second-best spinner, believes that sticking to one’s talent should suffice for any bowler.

“You have to be yourself and be very consistent. That’s probably what I try to get over the most—they’ve all got the balls in their locker to take wickets in Test cricket already,” he added.

