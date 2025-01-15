Gujarat Titans kicks off second season of 'Junior Titans’

The events will feature a variety of engaging activities, including cricket and football challenges, quizzes and a walk through the history of Gujarat Titans. Participants can also look forward to exciting giveaways and delicious food, all aimed at fostering community engagement and camaraderie

Following the resounding success of its inaugural season, Gujarat Titans is thrilled to announce the second season of 'Junior Titans', its unique initiative dedicated to nurturing a passion for outdoor sports among children under-14. ‘Junior Titans,’ embodying the ethos of ‘Let’s Sport Out’ will rekindle the excitement of outdoor activities for young children, giving them exposure in various sports and making it a delightful experience for them. Junior Titans events will be held in five key cities of Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Bharuch, and Palanpur.

LALIGA, the top tier of the Spanish football league, continues their association for the second season of the program, undertaking the football workshops at these events. This season will see LALIGA's expert technical coaches offering young talents a chance to learn from the best in the field. This collaboration will provide the participating children with invaluable insights and expand their sporting horizons.

The second season also sees one of Japan's most loved brands Pokémon, collaborating with Junior Titans, giving children a chance to meet their beloved Pokémon characters and participate in exciting activities at the venues and take home amazing merchandise.

This edition will also see Bisleri supply children with drinking water, while SG will provide the necessary sports equipment.

Kicking off on January 18th in Junagadh, each city will host a one-day community sports event designed to celebrate the joy of outdoor play and sportsmanship. The events will feature a variety of engaging activities, including cricket and football challenges, quizzes and a walk through the history of Gujarat Titans. Participants can also look forward to exciting giveaways and delicious food, all aimed at fostering community engagement and camaraderie.

This edition, 'Junior Titans' will include participation from around 25 schools in each city, including 10 private schools and 5 government schools. In addition to the schools, 5 NGOs will participate, ensuring a diverse and inclusive environment for all young athletes. With an expected turnout of around 900 participants in each city, the program promises to be a grand celebration of sports and community spirit.

The successful first edition had seen successful events across five cities in Gujarat from Vadodara to Bhuj and Surat to Rajkot with the enthusiastic participation of over 5000 children from 117 schools.

Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO - Gujarat Titans, said, "With the second edition of Junior Titans, we are excited to continue our mission of inspiring young children across Gujarat. This initiative not only promotes a love for sports but also emphasizes the importance of teamwork and personal growth. Our continuing partnership with LALIGA enhances this experience, providing children with unique opportunities to learn from world-class coaches and gain exposure to international sports standards. With Pokémon joining forces with the Junior Titans, the excitement for participating kids reaches new heights. These beloved characters will inspire and motivate children. We are grateful to the schools and NGOs participating in this season, and we look forward to creating unforgettable experiences for the children in each city.”

