India beat Ireland by 304 runs in third women's ODI

India beat Ireland by 304 runs in third womens ODI

Updated on: 15 January,2025 05:42 PM IST  |  Rajkot
PTI |

Openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal scored a century each to power India to their highest-ever total of 435

Team India players celebrating a wicket during the ODI match against Ireland (Pic: X/@BCCIWomen)

India completed a whitewash of Ireland with a massive 304-run win in the third and final women's ODI here on Wednesday.


Openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal scored a century each to power India to their highest-ever total of 435.


Mandhana (135) and Rawal (154) shared a whopping 233-run stand to give a solid start to India after opting to bat.

In response, Ireland were bundled out for 131 in 31.4 overs

Brief Score:

India 435 for 5 in 50 overs (Pratika Rawal 154, Smriti Mandhana 135; Orla Prendergast 2/71). Ireland 131 all out in 31.4 overs (Sarah Forbes 41; Deepti Sharma 3/27, Tanjua Kanwar 2/31.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

