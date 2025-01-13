Gujarat Titans set the tone for IPL 2025 with preparatory camp in Surat

The 2022 IPL champions, Gujarat Titans, assembled a formidable 25-member squad during the mega auction held in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah last year

GT players at their training camp in Surat

Gujarat Titans have commenced their preparations for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with a training camp in Surat. Players like Anuj Rawat, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Kumar Kushagra, Mahipal Lomror and Arshad Khan have joined the team in the camp along with the coaches and support staff.

The 2022 IPL champions, Gujarat Titans, assembled a formidable 25-member squad during the mega auction held in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah last year. The team made high-profile acquisitions, including South African speedster Kagiso Rabada, England’s explosive opener Jos Buttler, India’s pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj, and the versatile all-rounder Sundar. These additions were expected to bolster their performance and rejuvenate the squad.

Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, and Shahrukh Khan were the retained players of Gujarat Titans.

However, the Titans endured a challenging campaign in the previous IPL season, finishing eighth out of ten teams. Their struggles were compounded by the departure of Hardik Pandya, their charismatic captain for the first two seasons, who returned to his former team, Mumbai Indians. Ironically, Mumbai finished last on the points table that season.

Under the guidance of head coach Ashish Nehra and the leadership of Gill, the Titans aimed to rebuild their momentum. Despite their efforts, the team ended the season with just 12 points from 14 matches, managing five wins, seven losses, and two no-results. While their roster boasted immense potential, inconsistencies on the field and lack of execution in crucial moments hindered their progress.

The franchise now faces the task of reclaiming its glory days. With Gill at the helm and a squad teeming with talent, Titans hope to capitalise on their blend of experience and youth in the coming seasons.

GT full squad for IPL 2025

Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharshan, Rahul Tewatia, Shah Rukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Washington Sundar, Gerald Coetzee, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Sherfane Rutherford, R Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya