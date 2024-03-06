Half-tons from Wolvaardt, Mooney power Gujarat to 199-5 v RCB

At the time of going to press, RCB were 39-1 in six overs

Laura Wolvaardt was at her free-flowing best while elegant Beth Mooney was equally regal as Gujarat Giants finally put up a splendid batting show posting a challenging 199 for 5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a Women’s Premier League match, here on Wednesday.

At the time of going to press, RCB were 39-1 in six overs. Having brought up the rear so far, Gujarat Giants openers Wolvaardt (76 off 45 balls) and Beth Mooney (85 not out off 51 balls) added 140 in 13 overs to set up the foundation for a huge score.

Both Sophie Devine (0-37 in 3 overs) and Renuka Thakur (0-34 in 4 overs) bowled too full as Mooney played some crisp cover drives while Wolvaardt also launched into Thakur with some beastly pulls.

Wolvaardt hit 13 boundaries as she rocked back to pull the likes of leg-spinner Asha Sobhana (0-11 in 1 over) and former India left-arm spinner Ekta Bist (0-31 in 3 overs), while Devine did play some deft shots gliding a few past short third-man.

Brief scores

GG 199-5 in 20 overs (B Mooney 85*, L Wolvaardt 76) v RCB (scores incomplete)

