Breaking News
Mumbai: In Juhu, the dust never settles
Maoist links case: Every police goof-up caught by High Court
Mumbai: The Rs 150-cr blunder bridge
Mumbai: Hoax bomb call lands husband in jail
Mumbai: Commuters exasperated as CR digs up recently-widened Dadar station platform
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Half tons from Wolvaardt Mooney power Gujarat to 199 5 v RCB
<< Back to Elections 2024

Half-tons from Wolvaardt, Mooney power Gujarat to 199-5 v RCB

Updated on: 07 March,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

At the time of going to press, RCB were 39-1 in six overs

Half-tons from Wolvaardt, Mooney power Gujarat to 199-5 v RCB

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Half-tons from Wolvaardt, Mooney power Gujarat to 199-5 v RCB
x
00:00

Laura Wolvaardt was at her free-flowing best while elegant Beth Mooney was equally regal as Gujarat Giants finally put up a splendid batting show posting a challenging 199 for 5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a Women’s Premier League match, here on Wednesday.


At the time of going to press, RCB were 39-1 in six overs. Having brought up the rear so far, Gujarat Giants openers Wolvaardt (76 off 45 balls) and Beth Mooney (85 not out off 51 balls) added 140 in 13 overs to set up the foundation for a huge score.


Also Read: Mumbai squad: Ankolekar replaces Dhumal for final


Both Sophie Devine (0-37 in 3 overs) and Renuka Thakur (0-34 in 4 overs) bowled too full as Mooney played some crisp cover drives while Wolvaardt also launched into Thakur with some beastly pulls. 

Wolvaardt hit 13 boundaries as she rocked back to pull the likes of leg-spinner Asha Sobhana (0-11 in 1 over) and former India left-arm spinner Ekta Bist (0-31 in 3 overs), while Devine did play some deft shots gliding a few past short third-man.

Brief scores
GG 199-5 in 20 overs (B Mooney 85*, L Wolvaardt 76) v RCB (scores incomplete)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Gujarat Giants royal challengers bangalore Women’s Indian Premier League 2024 sports news cricket news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK