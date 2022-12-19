Breaking News
Harmanpreet Kaur: Scoring just three runs in the 18th over made the difference

Updated on: 19 December,2022 08:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
In chasing a mammoth 189 at the Brabourne Stadium, India needed 53 off the last 24 balls

Despite losing the fourth T20I to Australia by seven runs, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was proud of the fight shown by the youngsters in hunting down 187 and admitted that getting just three runs in the 18th over became the difference for them in winning and losing. 


In chasing a mammoth 189 at the Brabourne Stadium, India needed 53 off the last 24 balls. Richa Ghosh and Devika Vaidya took 12 runs off the 17th over, but pace all-rounder Heather Graham gave away just three runs in the 18th over and took out Devika too.



“I think the 18th over where we scored just three runs was what made the difference [between winning and losing],” said Harmanpreet after the match ended. Despite losing the match and series, Harmanpreet was proud of her young team. “I am really proud of how we bowled in the first 10 overs. We won in a lot of areas and I am really proud of that.”


