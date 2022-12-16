Too many dot balls cost us the game: Harmanpreet Kaur

Despite Harmanpreet stitching together 73 runs in 50 balls with Shafali Verma (52 off 41) for the third wicket, India were unable to avoid a 21-run loss, playing 55 dot balls to give Australia a 2-1 lead in the five-match series

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur felt that playing too many dot balls in the chase of 173 against Australia in the third T20I at Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday cost her team a victory.

Despite Harmanpreet stitching together 73 runs in 50 balls with Shafali Verma (52 off 41) for the third wicket, India were unable to avoid a 21-run loss, playing 55 dot balls to give Australia a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

“Too many dot balls cost us this game. It’s not all about power-hitting. Even if we were to consider and analyse the last match, we were getting boundaries but we had played too many dot balls,” Harmanpreet said at the post-match press conference. “You have to analyse your strengths and even if you play in a calculative way, you can win matches for your team. In this match, there were overs where we got less than seven runs and that’s why we could not chase down that total,” she said.

