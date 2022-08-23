Have to take it in a positive manner: Sanju Samson on not being a regular for Team India

Having shot to prominence as a teenager, the Kerala player has only featured in 7 ODIs and 16 T20Is till date

Sanju Samson

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson says it has been “tough” for him to remain on the sidelines throughout in his international career, but he prefers to stay positive.

Having shot to prominence as a teenager and then making international debut in a T20I against Zimbabwe here in 2015, the Kerala cricketer has featured only in seven ODIs and 16 T20Is till date.

Samson finally got chances in the tour of Ireland, West Indies and Zimbabwe. He will make way for regular keeper-batter Rishabh Pant when the Asia Cup begins in the UAE.

“I am a believer that whatever you go through in your career, you have to take it in a positive manner,” Samson told the official broadcaster here.

“It’s very tough, it definitely gets into your head when you know that all your friends are playing and you’re not,” Samson said.

Despite playing so little, Samson said he’s fortunate to have a “good fan following”. “I feel surprised that despite playing very little for India, I get good support.”

