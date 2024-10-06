Sanju Samson was part of the T20 World Cup 2024-winning Team India but did not play a single match. Sanju Samson received the call-up for the Bangladesh series due to the rest granted to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. The star duo featured in both Test matches against the "Bengal Tigers"

Akash Chopra (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "He goes for one too many shots": Former cricketer Aakash Chopra on Sanju Samson x 00:00

Former Team India cricketer Akash Chopra feels that the problem with Sanju Samson is that he tries to play too many shots while batting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanju Samson was part of the T20 World Cup 2024-winning Team India but did not play a single match. Further, he will look to find the rich vein in form and cement his place in India's limited-overs squad.

"Sanju re baba - make Samson open because Abhishek Sharma is certain at one end. However, since you have not picked Ruturaj Gaikwad, he was playing in the Irani Trophy, so only Sanju Samson is left. He has opened, he has played at No. 3, and we have even seen him bat down the order at No. 5 and No. 6", Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS: A look at Samson's record as opener before he steps into the field against Bangladesh

"He is an incredible and mighty player. When he scores runs, he shows as if it's very easy to bat. However, his problem is that he goes for one too many shots. Then he gets out and you say - 'How did you do that Sanju, this was a chance and you let it go'", the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

Earlier, India captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that Sanju Samson will feature alongside youngster Abhishek Sharma in the opening slot for the T20I series against Bangladesh.

"Sanju Samson will play and open the batting in this series, going forward with Abhishek Sharma," Suryakumar Yadav said in the pre-match press conference.

Sanju Samson received the call-up for the Bangladesh series due to the rest granted to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. The star duo featured in both Test matches against the "Bengal Tigers."

Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, Team India registered a clean sweep in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was honoured with the "Player of the Series" award for his exceptional performances with the bat and ball.

(With ANI Inputs)