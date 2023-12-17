Jemimah Rodrigues scored 68 and 27, Shubha Satheesh got 69 and pacer Renuka Singh Thakur took two wickets in the game to cap up their fine debut

India’s Deepti Sharma celebrates an English wicket. Pic/ICC

Listen to this article Head coach Amol Muzumdar calls Deepti Sharma "Stokesy" after her match-winning performance x 00:00

India women’s team head coach Amol Muzumdar lavished high praise on all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who he now calls Stokesy after English cricket’s game-changer Ben Stokes. “I jokingly call Deepti ‘Stokesy’. Nine wickets and a fifty… she’s an important cog in the wheel and it [the performance] is important for her confidence,” Muzumdar said during the post-match presentation on Saturday.

Deepti’s all-round effort (nine-wicket match haul and 67 in the first innings) helped Harmanpreet Kaur & Co score a huge 347-run triumph over England in the one-off Test at the DY Patil Stadium here.

Amol Muzumdar

“It’s a good sign for Indian cricket. All who made their debut [in the Test] performed well. It’s confidence they carry because England are a strong side. They [the debutants] just got a taste of what Test cricket is all about,” Muzumdar added.

