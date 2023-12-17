Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: CR to operate mega block on main line on Sunday
NIA arrests third accused in 2022 Attari border drug haul case
Dharavi protest: Not anti-development; my govt was not pro-builder, says Uddhav
Mumbai: CISF constable shoots himself dead at BKC
Maharashtra: Gang of thieves bust by Latur Police, 34 mobile phones recovered
People rejected Rahul Gandhi's seven guarantees: Devendra Fadnavis
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Head coach Amol Muzumdar calls Deepti Sharma Stokesy after her match winning performance

Head coach Amol Muzumdar calls Deepti Sharma "Stokesy" after her match-winning performance

Updated on: 17 December,2023 07:10 AM IST  |  Navi Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

Jemimah Rodrigues scored 68 and 27, Shubha Satheesh got 69 and pacer Renuka Singh Thakur took two wickets in the game to cap up their fine debut

Head coach Amol Muzumdar calls Deepti Sharma

India’s Deepti Sharma celebrates an English wicket. Pic/ICC

Listen to this article
Head coach Amol Muzumdar calls Deepti Sharma "Stokesy" after her match-winning performance
x
00:00

India women’s team head coach Amol Muzumdar lavished high praise on all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who he now calls Stokesy after English cricket’s game-changer Ben Stokes. “I jokingly call Deepti ‘Stokesy’. Nine wickets and a fifty… she’s an important cog in the wheel and it [the performance] is important for her confidence,” Muzumdar said during the post-match presentation on Saturday.


Deepti’s all-round effort (nine-wicket match haul and 67 in the first innings) helped Harmanpreet Kaur & Co score a huge 347-run triumph over England in the one-off Test at the DY Patil Stadium here.


Also Read: Team India registers a historic Test win over England by 347 runs


Amol MuzumdarAmol Muzumdar

“It’s a good sign for Indian cricket.  All who made their debut [in the Test] performed well. It’s confidence they carry because England are a strong side. They [the debutants] just got a taste of what Test cricket is all about,” Muzumdar added.

Jemimah Rodrigues scored 68 and 27, Shubha Satheesh got 69 and pacer Renuka Singh Thakur took two wickets in the game to cap up their fine debut.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ben stokes Jemimah Rodrigues indian womens cricket team test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK