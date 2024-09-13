Head shines as Oz beat England

Australia were put into bat and dismissed for 179 with three balls remaining — an under-par score here given the team smashed 86 off the Powerplay and were 118-2 after 10 overs

Australia's Travis Head plays a shot for six runs during the '1st Vitality IT20' Twenty20 International cricket match between England and Australia at Utilita Bowl in Southampton. Pic/AFP

A new era for England’s white-ball teams got off to a shaky start with a 28-run loss to Australia on Wednesday in the first of three T20 matches between the fierce cricket rivals.

Australia were put into bat and dismissed for 179 with three balls remaining — an under-par score here given the team smashed 86 off the Powerplay and were 118-2 after 10 overs. Travis Head hit a 19-ball fifty in his knock of 59, which included eight fours and four sixes, to get the Australians off to a rapid start.

England, with a batting line-up missing injured captain Jos Buttler and including uncapped Jordan Cox and Jacob Bethell, stumbled to 52-4. After Liam Livingstone (37) and Sam Curran (18) threatened a fightback with a 54-run partnership for the fifth wicket, England lost three wickets in 10 balls to plunge to 113-7 and was eventually all out for 151 with four balls left.

