Breaking News
Dating app scam: Women used to trap men on fake dates got only 20 per cent cut
Exclusive | Poll bonanza: BMC approves projects worth Rs 10,000 crore in Mumbai
One Mumbai Coastal Road-sea link connector to be opened today
BMC appoints IIT Bombay to oversee quality of 701-km concrete roads
Mumbai: Father, son booked for cheating Hajj pilgrims
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Head shines as Oz beat England

Head shines as Oz beat England

Updated on: 13 September,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  Southampton
AP , PTI |

Top

Australia were put into bat and dismissed for 179 with three balls remaining — an under-par score here given the team smashed 86 off the Powerplay and were 118-2 after 10 overs

Head shines as Oz beat England

Australia's Travis Head plays a shot for six runs during the '1st Vitality IT20' Twenty20 International cricket match between England and Australia at Utilita Bowl in Southampton. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Head shines as Oz beat England
x
00:00

A new era for England’s white-ball teams got off to a shaky start with a 28-run loss to Australia on Wednesday in the first of three T20 matches between the fierce cricket rivals.


Also Read: Bangladesh name ’keeper-batter Jaker Ali for India Test series



Australia were put into bat and dismissed for 179 with three balls remaining — an under-par score here given the team smashed 86 off the Powerplay and were 118-2 after 10 overs. Travis Head hit a 19-ball fifty in his knock of 59, which included eight fours and four sixes, to get the Australians off to a rapid start.


England, with a batting line-up missing injured captain Jos Buttler and including uncapped Jordan Cox and Jacob Bethell, stumbled to 52-4. After Liam Livingstone (37) and Sam Curran (18) threatened a fightback with a 54-run partnership for the fifth wicket, England lost three wickets in 10 balls to plunge to 113-7 and was eventually all out for 151 with four balls left.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

australia england t20 cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK