Instead of going for a like-for-like replacement for Shoriful, the selectors have handed a maiden Test call up to Jaker, who has represented Bangladesh in 17 T20 Internationals, debuting during the Asian Games last year

Jaker Ali. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Bangladesh name ’keeper-batter Jaker Ali for India Test series x 00:00

Bangladesh on Thursday named uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali in place of injured pacer Shoriful Islam in the squad for the two-Test series in India beginning later this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: "Next time any overseas commentator talks about Indian crowd going silent...": Sunil Gavaskar

The Tigers will be without the services of left-arm pacer Shoriful, who has been nursing a groin injury since the opening Test in Pakistan last month. Shoriful’s absence is the sole change from the 16-man squad that travelled to Pakistan, where Bangladesh recorded a historic 2-0 series victory.

Instead of going for a like-for-like replacement for Shoriful, the selectors have handed a maiden Test call up to Jaker, who has represented Bangladesh in 17 T20 Internationals, debuting during the Asian Games last year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever