Bangladesh name ’keeper-batter Jaker Ali for India Test series

Updated on: 13 September,2024 07:58 AM IST  |  Dhaka
PTI |

Top

Instead of going for a like-for-like replacement for Shoriful, the selectors have handed a maiden Test call up to Jaker, who has represented Bangladesh in 17 T20 Internationals, debuting during the Asian Games last year

Bangladesh name ’keeper-batter Jaker Ali for India Test series

Jaker Ali. Pic/AFP

Bangladesh on Thursday named uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali in place of injured pacer Shoriful Islam in the squad for the two-Test series in India beginning later this month.


The Tigers will be without the services of left-arm pacer Shoriful, who has been nursing a groin injury since the opening Test in Pakistan last month. Shoriful’s absence is the sole change from the 16-man squad that travelled to Pakistan, where Bangladesh recorded a historic 2-0 series victory.


Instead of going for a like-for-like replacement for Shoriful, the selectors have handed a maiden Test call up to Jaker, who has represented Bangladesh in 17 T20 Internationals, debuting during the Asian Games last year.

bangladesh india test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

