Bangladesh announce their squad for Tests against India

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Pic: File Pic)

Bangladesh after registering a Test series weep against Pakistan is all set to lock horns with Team India for the two-match Test series. The two-match Test series is set to begin on September 19 with the first match scheduled to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Ahead of the Test series, Bangladesh announced their squad on its official social media handle. Taking to X:

The second match between teams will be played at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur which will kick start on September 27. The series will mark the return of Team India's swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. He will return to red-ball cricket after nearly 20 months after his horrific car crash.

An uncapped pacer has also received a maiden call-up in the Indian team. Yash Dayal who delivered a decent performance in the IPL 2024 while representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has been added to the national team. Currently, Team India is enjoying the top spot on the World Test Championship (WTC) charts with Bangladesh placed in the fourth position.

In Bangladesh's team, the injured Shoriful Islam has been replaced by wicketkeeper-batsman Jaker Ali Anik. He earned a call-up on the back of his century for Bangladesh A against Pakistan A. Previously, Ali Anik has featured in 17 T20I matches but is yet to feature in the Test team.

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik.