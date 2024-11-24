He’s 'Richabh' Pant!

Lucknow Super Giants get star ’keeper-batter who pips Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings) to become costliest buy in IPL history with R27-crore winning bid

Rishabh Pant will join Lucknow Super Giants. Imaging/Dipak Gaykar

Generational talent Rishabh Pant pipped Shreyas Iyer to become the costliest buy in IPL’s history with a Rs 27 crore winning bid from Lucknow Super Giants as teams expectedly went the extra mile for marquee Indian players at the mega auction here on Sunday.

Iyer, who captained the Kolkata Knight Riders to the title earlier this year, and Delhi Capitals’ icon Pant, reaped the benefits of making themselves available at the auction following differences with their respective teams.

Shreyas Iyer will be a Punjab King

Iyer was the first one to surpass Mitchell Starc as the IPL’s most expensive buy with cash-heavy Punjab Kings shelling out Rs 26.75 crore for their potential captain before Pant overtook the fellow Indian by attracting Rs 25 lakh more from LSG.

Former DC teammates Iyer and Pant have had to deal with adversity in the past couple of years but have shown remarkable resilience and courage to bounce back.

Beating all odds

Pant beat all odds to make a successful comeback after a life-threatening car accident in 2022 while Iyer put behind his exclusion from the BCCI central contracts list to lead KKR to their third IPL trophy earlier this year.

Delhi Capitals expectedly enabled the Right To Match to buy back Pant at Rs 20.75 crore but LSG raised the bid to Rs 27 crore and the former decided against matching that amount.

Both Iyer and Pant are expected to lead their new teams in IPL 2025, which will begin March 14.

“I haven’t spoken to Iyer yet on captaincy. I called him before the auction, but he didn’t pick up. He’s been a successful IPL captain, I’m delighted to work with him again,” said new Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting who spent time with Iyer at Delhi Capitals.

Iyer responded to his move to PBKS by being expectedly “elated” and said he is looking forward to the stint.

Chahal goes for Rs 18 crore

Among the second set of players, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal drew an impressive winning bid of R18 crore from Punjab Kings while former LSG captain KL Rahul turned out to be a bargain buy for Delhi Capitals at Rs 14 crore.

IPL top 10 buys

. Rishabh Pant - Rs 27 cr

. Shreyas Iyer - Rs 26.75 cr

. Venkatesh Iyer - Rs 23.75 cr

. Arshdeep Singh - Rs 18 cr

. Yuzvendra Chahal - Rs 18 cr

. Jos Buttler - Rs 15.75 cr

. KL Rahul - Rs 14 cr

. Trent Boult - Rs 12.50 cr

. Jofra Archer - Rs 12.50 cr

. Josh Hazlewood - Rs 12.50 cr

