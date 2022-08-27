I wasn’t expecting a call-up: Tilak Varma

Varma, 19, who shot into limelight after his stint with the Mumbai Indians in IPL-15 where he scored 397, has just four first-class games under his belt. The southpaw will be a part of the Priyank Panchal-led India ‘A’ squad that will play three four-day games at Bangalore and Hubli from September 1
Tilak Varma
Tilak Varma’s selection for the India ‘A’ squad against New Zealand ‘A’ took the Hyderabadi by surprise. Varma, 19, who shot into limelight after his stint with the Mumbai Indians in IPL-15 where he scored 397, has just four first-class games under his belt. The southpaw will be a part of the Priyank Panchal-led India ‘A’ squad that will play three four-day games at Bangalore and Hubli from September 1.
Century at Bangalore
A couple of days ago before the India ‘A’ squad was picked, Varma led a team against Yashasvi Jaiswal’s side during a four-day National Cricket Academy practice game in Alur, near Bangalore, where he smashed 79 and 109. “I wasn’t expecting [my selection]. I was just focusing on my routine and every match that I was playing. The wicket at Alur was not easy to bat on, it was a turning track. In the second innings, I wanted to score big. I was in the middle till the last wicket and got a hundred,” Varma told mid-day from Bangalore on Thursday.
After the IPL, Varma specifically worked on short-pitched deliveries and is now ready for the Kiwi challenge. He said: “I am just focusing on my strengths. I am not thinking about the opponents. My focus is on my game and how I can do better for the team. I have good technique and strength to play my natural game. If I get a chance, I would like to score a century or a double hundred. I want to score big runs,” he said.
Meanwhile, Mumbai’s prolific run-getter Sarfaraz Khan is eagerly looking forward to his second stint with the India ‘A’ team and hoping for a Test call-up. Sarfaraz, 24, was the leading run-getter in the Ranji Trophy last season with 982 in six games.
A big opportunity: Sarfaraz
“It’s a big opportunity for me. I just want to grab it by scoring as many runs, the way I scored in the Ranji Trophy. I will enjoy this series [against NZ]. Earlier, I played in more difficult conditions in South Africa [unbeaten 71 at Bloemfontein in 2021],” Sarfaraz told mid-day.
“I am doing great in red-ball cricket. If I get [a chance] in the white-ball team, I will be happier. I have been doing well in white-ball cricket as well,” Sarfaraz remarked.