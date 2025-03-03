Breaking News
Mumbai: 13-year-old boy kills 6-year-old cousin because he ‘felt unloved’
Mumbai: BEST staring at a small buses crisis
Maharashtra Budget Session 2025: No cold war in my govt, says CM Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Man rents cars, mortgages them to fund lavish lifestyle
Mumbai: BMC’s property tax collection hits three-year high at Rs 5069.77 crore
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > New Zealand in confident mood for semis against strong South Africa

New Zealand in confident mood for semis against 'strong' South Africa

Updated on: 03 March,2025 08:51 PM IST  |  Dubai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Black Caps lost to India in their final Group A match on Sunday in Dubai but Tom Latham said it would have no bearing on the encounter for a place in the final

New Zealand in confident mood for semis against 'strong' South Africa

Tom Latham (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
New Zealand in confident mood for semis against 'strong' South Africa
x
00:00

New Zealand go into their Champions Trophy semi-final against South Africa in Lahore on Wednesday buoyed by beating the Proteas at the same venue in a tri-series last month.


The Black Caps lost to India in their final Group A match on Sunday in Dubai but Tom Latham said it would have no bearing on the encounter for a place in the final. More relevant is that New Zealand chased down 305 against South Africa in Lahore after Kane Williamson scored 133 and also beat hosts Pakistan in the tri-series. "We're fortunate that we had a tri-series in Pakistan and against South Africa," said the wicketkeeper Latham.


"We've got a chance to look back on those experiences and give our best in a semi-final, which is pretty cool," he added. New Zealand were already into the last four of the Champions Trophy prior to Sunday's loss to India in Dubai. They also already knew they would have to head back to Pakistan for their semi-final. "It is something that's out of our control," Latham said of the travelling, with India playing all their games in Dubai after refusing to go to hosts Pakistan.


"We don't decide the schedule and for us it's about turning up at each game regardless of where it is and trying to play our best brand of cricket as best we can. "Obviously it's a chance at making an ICC final," said Latham. "We know there's a lot of hard work to do to get to that point."

South Africa topped Group B ahead of Australia with two impressive wins and one washed-out match. "We know how strong South Africa are," said Latham. "They've got all bases covered in terms of batting, bowling and in the field. As you look at it, I'm sure it'll be a fantastic game." New Zealand's fielding has been outstanding on their way to the semi-finals -- Glenn Phillips took a spectacular one-handed flying catch at backward point to dismiss Virat Kohli on Sunday.

"I think we've seen throughout the tournament some of the catches that the guys have been taking," said Latham. "For us it's an attitude thing." India face Australia in the first semi-final, in Dubai on Tuesday.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

new zealand south africa Champions Trophy 2025 Tom Latham cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK