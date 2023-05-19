'ICC's role is important in ensuring pay parity in Test cricket', says Ricky Ponting

Citing pay parity as a major reason for reduced influx of youngsters in Test cricket format, Ponting stressed on the role of ICC in ensuring that players from smaller Test playing nations are paid well for their services in the five-day format

In an event organized by International Cricket Council (ICC) ahead of the World Test Championship final between India and Australia, former Australian captain and current coach Ricky Ponting talked about the future of Test cricket, while answering a question about youngsters wanting to play the five-day game in an era of T20 leagues.

Citing pay parity as a major reason for reduced influx of youngsters in this format, Ponting stressed on the role of ICC in ensuring that players from smaller Test playing nations are paid well for their services in the five-day format.





"That question has a different answer in different countries. It has becoming increasingly difficult to groom the youngsters in the Caribbean for instance who want to chase the dream of playing Test cricket. Their payment system in the Caribbean compared to some of the franchise leagues, it doesn't match up,” stated the former Australian captain.

“Sri Lanka will be the same and Bangladesh will be the same. It is not the case in India, England and Australia. You are paid well to play Test cricket for your country and most aspire to play the Test match game,” he added.

Revealing that talks are on with ICC regarding this issue, Ponting pointed out the important role of the organisation in the future of Test cricket.

“There is a role to play for the ICC here in making the payments bit more even across international Test cricket to attract players from these different countries who want to play for their country," he said.





"It is something that has been spoken about at a very high level at the ICC to help that but in India the feeling I get is that most of these youngsters aspire to wear the baggy blue cap and the same is in Australia," he added.

