Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde steps in to halt ‘dadagiri’ of housing society committee
Stress and heart attack quietly killing Mumbai’s policemen
BMC is back to its favourite pastime—re-digging up Mumbai!
Mumbai: Woman booking hospital appointment online loses Rs 18 lakh
Mumbai: Work on undersea tunnel for bullet train to start soon
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > DCs Ponting Need to do some soul searching

DC’s Ponting: Need to do some soul-searching

Updated on: 10 April,2023 07:43 AM IST  |  Guwahati
IANS |

Top

“If I could put my finger on it, I’d do something to change it. We need to do some more soul-searching as a group and talk about it. I’ll just let the guys have think about it,” Ponting said.

DC’s Ponting: Need to do some soul-searching

Ricky Ponting. Pic/Suresh Karkera


Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting admitted that his team has got to do more soul-searching after losing their third consecutive game by 57 runs to the Rajasthan Royals here on Saturday.


“If I could put my finger on it, I’d do something to change it. We need to do some more soul-searching as a group and talk about it. I’ll just let the guys have think about it,” Ponting said.



Also read: Delhi Capitals aim for improved batting show against Royals


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

IPL 2023 indian premier league delhi capitals ricky ponting rajasthan royals sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK