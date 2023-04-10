DC’s Ponting: Need to do some soul-searching

“If I could put my finger on it, I’d do something to change it. We need to do some more soul-searching as a group and talk about it. I’ll just let the guys have think about it,” Ponting said.

Ricky Ponting. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting admitted that his team has got to do more soul-searching after losing their third consecutive game by 57 runs to the Rajasthan Royals here on Saturday.

“If I could put my finger on it, I’d do something to change it. We need to do some more soul-searching as a group and talk about it. I’ll just let the guys have think about it,” Ponting said.

