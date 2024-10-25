Speaking exclusively to Star Sports about the potential IPL retentions for the Sunrisers Hyderabad team, Australian cricket legend Tom Moody outlined SRH’s retention strategy and highlighted the players he believes should be prioritized ahead of the IPL auctions

Harbhajan Singh, MS Dhoni (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "If Dhoni is available, he would certainly be CSK's first choice for retention, even if he is considered an uncapped player this season": Harbhajan Singh x 00:00

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports about the potential IPL retentions for the Chennai Super Kings, Indian spin legend Harbhajan Singh shared his thoughts on who should be prioritized for CSK ahead of the IPL 2025 season. He said, “I’m not certain if Dhoni will play or not, but if he’s available, he would certainly be the team’s first choice for retention, even if he is considered an uncapped player this season. Following him, the next pick would be Ravindra Jadeja, then Rachin Ravindra. As for the captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, he would also be a definite retention."

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports about the potential IPL retentions for the Sunrisers Hyderabad team, Australian cricket legend Tom Moody outlined SRH’s retention strategy and highlighted the players he believes should be prioritized ahead of the IPL auctions.

Also Read: "We need to score first-innings runs, but we haven't been doing it": Morne Morkel

He said, "When I look at SRH, they’ve got one of the tougher jobs among franchises during this retention period. At the top, I’d look to secure captain Pat Cummins, followed by Travis Head and then Abhishek Sharma. I’d extend it even further, which would be costly, but I think it’s worth it to retain a player of Heinrich Klaasen’s caliber. Then there’s Nitish Reddy, who has recently been capped, and I believe it’s crucial they secure him before he enters the auction. Among uncapped players, I’d definitely consider Abdul Samad, who is a rare talent. He’s a powerful hitter who can come into the middle order and change the game."

"I believe these four players will be retained. Besides them, we could also see Pathirana, who is an excellent bowler, kept in the squad. And if an uncapped player is retained, there could be a surprise choice, but it’s possible CSK will only retain five players. So in my view, the likely retentions -are Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Pathirana.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.