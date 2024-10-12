Breaking News
In-form India eye T20I series sweep against Bangladesh

Updated on: 12 October,2024 08:52 AM IST  |  Hyderabad
PTI

India have already bagged the series 2-0 after wins at Gwalior and New Delhi.

Despite its inconsequential nature, India will be eagerly pursuing the twin goals of a series sweep and monitoring the progress of impressive second-line players during the third and final T20 against Bangladesh here on Saturday. India have already bagged the series 2-0 after wins at Gwalior and New Delhi. Hence, they are unlikely to show any laxity here too as a 3-0 sweep will sit nicely along with the 2-0 margin in the preceding Test series.


Beyond the obvious, India will also look to add new pieces to their white ball jigsaw puzzle ahead of some important assignments such as the Champions Trophy. In that context, it’s clear that head coach Gautam Gambhir and his colleagues in the backroom have set in motion the process of finding able support cast to frontline players keeping in mind the long-term goals such as the ICC event next year.


Also Read: Shakib apologises for silence during unrest, eyes farewell series against SA


Be it pacer Mayank Yadav or spinner Varun Chakravarthy, Gambhir wants to take a closer look at them and assess their readiness for the sterner assays ahead. They haven’t been disappointing either in this series. The team management will also keep a close eye on the journey of Nitish Kumar Reddy, highly impressive in the Delhi T20 while smashing a 34-ball 74 and returning with a couple of wickets.

