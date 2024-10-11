Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Shakib apologises for silence during unrest eyes home farewell against South Africa

Shakib apologises for silence during unrest, eyes home farewell against South Africa

Updated on: 11 October,2024 02:17 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

Shakib is targetting the opening Test starting October 21 in Mirpur as his swansong

Shakib apologises for silence during unrest, eyes home farewell against South Africa

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib apologises for silence during unrest, eyes home farewell against South Africa
Bangladesh cricket great Shakib Al Hasan has tendered an unconditional apology for his 'silence' during the recent civil unrest against ousted PM Sheikh Hasina, a move that might clear the decks for a farewell Test match at home against South Africa.


He is targetting the opening Test starting October 21 in Mirpur as his swansong. “Firstly, I would like to pay my respects to all the students who sacrificed their lives, led the anti-discrimination movement, and were martyred or injured during the people’s uprising,” Shakib, who has been named as an accused in a murder case in Bangladesh, wrote on his  Facebook page.


“While no sacrifice can compensate for the loss of a loved one, nothing can fill the void of losing a child or a brother, to those of you who were hurt by my silence during this critical period, I respect your feelings and sincerely apologise,” wrote the all-rounder, who was a Member of Parliament in the Hasina government that was overthrown owing to a student protest against quota in jobs.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

