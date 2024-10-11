Shakib is targetting the opening Test starting October 21 in Mirpur as his swansong

Bangladesh cricket great Shakib Al Hasan has tendered an unconditional apology for his 'silence' during the recent civil unrest against ousted PM Sheikh Hasina, a move that might clear the decks for a farewell Test match at home against South Africa.

He is targetting the opening Test starting October 21 in Mirpur as his swansong. “Firstly, I would like to pay my respects to all the students who sacrificed their lives, led the anti-discrimination movement, and were martyred or injured during the people’s uprising,” Shakib, who has been named as an accused in a murder case in Bangladesh, wrote on his Facebook page.

“While no sacrifice can compensate for the loss of a loved one, nothing can fill the void of losing a child or a brother, to those of you who were hurt by my silence during this critical period, I respect your feelings and sincerely apologise,” wrote the all-rounder, who was a Member of Parliament in the Hasina government that was overthrown owing to a student protest against quota in jobs.

