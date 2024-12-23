Breaking News
BR Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill in Dadar to be completed by Dec 2025: Shinde
Traffic to be eased between EEH and BKC as new connector to be opened next week
Portfolio allocation: Fadnavis keeps Home, Ajit Pawar gets Finance and Shinde Urban Development
Maharashtra budget session to begin from March 3
Four-year-old boy killed after being hit by car in Wadala; driver held
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Indian camp fume over poor practice pitches and net bowlers

Indian camp fume over poor practice pitches and net bowlers

Updated on: 23 December,2024 06:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sandipan Banerjee | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Adding to the worries, skipper Rohit Sharma had an injury scare during a net session after being struck on his left knee by a throwdown specialist

Indian camp fume over poor practice pitches and net bowlers

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal during a practice session in Melbourne yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Indian camp fume over poor practice pitches and net bowlers
x
00:00

The Indian cricket team are seemingly unhappy with the quality of practice pitches provided at the outdoor nets of the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as they prepare for the crucial Boxing Day Test. With the series tied at 1-1, tensions are high not only between the teams, but also among the media contingents, with recent local media coverage further fuelling the intensity ahead of the much-anticipated contest.


The Indian team have had two practice sessions at the MCG so far. However, the four net pitches allotted to them have been slow, with minimal bounce and pace — characteristics starkly different from what they are likely to encounter during the Boxing Day Test. It is understood that these pitches were prepared primarily for Big Bash League (BBL) training sessions.


Aussies given different pitches


Sources suggest that practice wickets with more pace and a hint of grass are available, but have not been made accessible to the Indian team. This has led to speculation that the Australians may have exclusive access to those facilities when they begin training on Monday, raising concerns within the Indian camp.

The sub-par quality of net bowlers has further compounded the challenges for the Indian team. Throughout the tour, the team management have sparingly used these bowlers, citing their inability to replicate the intensity required for practice sessions.

Indian pacer Akash Deep voiced his concerns during his press conference on Sunday. “I feel these wickets are meant for white-ball cricket. The bounce was low, and it was difficult for batters to leave deliveries,” he remarked.

Injury scare for Rohit

Adding to the worries, skipper Rohit Sharma had an injury scare during a net session after being struck on his left knee by a throwdown specialist. Rohit appeared in discomfort and had to use an ice pack. Akash Deep himself also sustained a blow while batting in the nets, leaving the team’s preparation far from ideal ahead of the crucial Test match.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 border-gavaskar trophy Yashasvi Jaiswal rohit sharma India vs Australia test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK