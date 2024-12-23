Adding to the worries, skipper Rohit Sharma had an injury scare during a net session after being struck on his left knee by a throwdown specialist

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal during a practice session in Melbourne yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

The Indian cricket team are seemingly unhappy with the quality of practice pitches provided at the outdoor nets of the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as they prepare for the crucial Boxing Day Test. With the series tied at 1-1, tensions are high not only between the teams, but also among the media contingents, with recent local media coverage further fuelling the intensity ahead of the much-anticipated contest.

The Indian team have had two practice sessions at the MCG so far. However, the four net pitches allotted to them have been slow, with minimal bounce and pace — characteristics starkly different from what they are likely to encounter during the Boxing Day Test. It is understood that these pitches were prepared primarily for Big Bash League (BBL) training sessions.

Aussies given different pitches

Sources suggest that practice wickets with more pace and a hint of grass are available, but have not been made accessible to the Indian team. This has led to speculation that the Australians may have exclusive access to those facilities when they begin training on Monday, raising concerns within the Indian camp.

The sub-par quality of net bowlers has further compounded the challenges for the Indian team. Throughout the tour, the team management have sparingly used these bowlers, citing their inability to replicate the intensity required for practice sessions.

Indian pacer Akash Deep voiced his concerns during his press conference on Sunday. “I feel these wickets are meant for white-ball cricket. The bounce was low, and it was difficult for batters to leave deliveries,” he remarked.

Injury scare for Rohit

Adding to the worries, skipper Rohit Sharma had an injury scare during a net session after being struck on his left knee by a throwdown specialist. Rohit appeared in discomfort and had to use an ice pack. Akash Deep himself also sustained a blow while batting in the nets, leaving the team’s preparation far from ideal ahead of the crucial Test match.