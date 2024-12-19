Ex-India offie Harbhajan believes Ashwin should have continued for tour’s spin-friendly pitches; hails tweaker’s contribution in wins over the years

Ravichandran Ashwin (left) and Harbhajan Singh during a practice session at Bangalore in 2016. Pic/AFP

Harbhajan Singh, the off-spinner, whose international career’s final phase coincided with the start of Ravichandran Ashwin’s emergence, was as surprised as anyone else with the Tamil Nadu spin great’s retirement on Wednesday.

“The announcement was indeed surprising. How could he decide to retire so abruptly? Making such a decision in the midst of a series is certainly unexpected. He could have played for a bit longer, particularly in venues such as Melbourne and Sydney, where the pitches are conducive to spinners.

“However, this is a personal choice, and it is reasonable to assume that he arrived at this decision after careful consideration. Ashwin is an outstanding bowler who has contributed significantly to the success of Team India, winning numerous matches and tournaments,” said Harbhajan.

Does he believe the decision to retire was made under pressure? “From what I gather, Ashwin did not align with the team management’s strategy for overseas tours. India are scheduled to play the next five-match Test series in England, followed by a home series in October. Under such circumstances, Ashwin may have felt that his position in the team was becoming increasingly tenuous. This perception may have influenced his decision,” felt Harbhajan.