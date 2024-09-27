Breaking News
IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Bad light stops play; Bangladesh 107/3

Updated on: 27 September,2024 02:38 PM IST  |  Kanpur
PTI |

Bangladesh scored 33 runs and lost the wicket of skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (31) in the nine overs that could be bowled after lunch before the players walked off due to bad light

Team India (Pic: File Pic)

Bangladesh were 107 for 3 in their first innings when bad light stopped play on the opening day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh here on Friday.


Bangladesh scored 33 runs and lost the wicket of skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (31) in the nine overs that could be bowled after lunch before the players walked off due to bad light.


Mushfiqur Rahim (6) and Mominul Haque (40) were at the crease during the break.

The start of the second Test was delayed by an hour due to a wet outfield following overnight rain.

India had defeated Bangladesh by 280 runs in the opening Test in Chennai.

Brief Score:

Bangladesh 1st innings: 107 for 3 in 35 overs (Mominul Haque 40 not out; Akash Deep 2/34) vs India.

