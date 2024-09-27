Bangladesh scored 33 runs and lost the wicket of skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (31) in the nine overs that could be bowled after lunch before the players walked off due to bad light

Team India (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Bad light stops play; Bangladesh 107/3 x 00:00

Bangladesh were 107 for 3 in their first innings when bad light stopped play on the opening day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh scored 33 runs and lost the wicket of skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (31) in the nine overs that could be bowled after lunch before the players walked off due to bad light.

Also Read: IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma's reaction on Akash Deep's DRS call goes viral, WATCH VIDEO

Mushfiqur Rahim (6) and Mominul Haque (40) were at the crease during the break.

The start of the second Test was delayed by an hour due to a wet outfield following overnight rain.

India had defeated Bangladesh by 280 runs in the opening Test in Chennai.

Brief Score:

Bangladesh 1st innings: 107 for 3 in 35 overs (Mominul Haque 40 not out; Akash Deep 2/34) vs India.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.