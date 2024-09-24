Breaking News
IND vs BAN: BCB official says Shakib Al Hasan won't be 'harassed unfairly' on return to country

Updated on: 24 September,2024 04:31 PM IST  |  Dhaka
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

One of the most decorated all-rounders in Bangladesh's history, Shakib, was among 147 people named in a murder case in Dhaka last month

Shakib Al Hasan (Pic: AFP)

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in charge of cricket operations Shahriar Nafees has said that Shakib Al Hasan won't be 'harassed unfairly' when he returns Bangladesh for the first time since the fall of the Awami League government of which he was a part of.


One of the most decorated all-rounders in Bangladesh's history, Shakib, was among 147 people named in a murder case in Dhaka last month. The 38-year-old became a member of the parliament in January this year.


On August 5, Sheikh Hasina resigned as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and fled the country following the violent protests in the country led by students.


At that time, Shakib was playing in the Global T20 League in Canada. Following the conclusion of the tournament, he travelled to Pakistan for the two-match Test series. Following Bangladesh's historic win over Pakistan, Shakib arrived in India for their ongoing IND vs BAN tour.

Nafees is confident that Shakib won't face any issues and feels that there is no reason why their experienced star should not play in Bangladesh.

"I think the honourable chief adviser, law adviser, and sports adviser have spoken very clearly regarding Shakib Al Hasan. There is a clear message from the Bangladesh government that no one will be harassed unfairly in the cases that have been filed. We believe the interim government has made its position very clear on Shakib. Unless there is an injury problem or a selection-related issue, I personally don't see any reason as of now why Shakib Al Hasan should not play in Bangladesh in the home series," Nafees said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

In August, Bangladesh's law adviser, Asif Nazrul, also expressed hope that Shakib would not be arrested in connection with the case.

"There's only a case filed against Shakib. I hope he will not be arrested. I have come to know that the police forces have been asked to show as much restraint as possible in case something incredible happens," Asif said.

Shakib will be in action for Bangladesh for the second IND vs BAN Test on Friday in Kanpur.

(With agency inputs)

