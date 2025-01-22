Ahead of the IND vs ENG 1st T20I, Axar Patel will also be in focus following that it will be his first task as a vice-captain at the international level. Shami will also be leading the pace attack without the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah

Suryakumar Yadav (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article IND vs ENG 1st T20I live: India reach 3 runs after 1 over x 00:00

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India is all set to lock horns with England for the first T20I which is underway at the Eden Gardens.

ADVERTISEMENT

The T20I series between India and England will witness five matches being played at different venues.

Ahead of the IND vs ENG 1st T20I, Axar Patel will also be in focus following that it will be his first task as a vice-captain at the international level.

In IND vs ENG 1st T20I, people will also keep tabs on if whether Mohammed Shami will feature or not. If the pacer plays the first T20I, then it would mark his first international appearance since the ODI World Cup 2023.

Also Read: "You grow stronger...": Mohammed Shami opens up on his comeback from injury

Shami will also be expected to lead the pace attack without the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.

It will be a new challenge for England's coach Brendon McCullum as it will be his first task since he has taken over as the whit-ball coach.

IND vs ENG 1st T20I live:



ENG: 3/1

0.1: ARSHDEEP TO SALT: DOT

0.2: ARSHDEEP TO SALT: DOT

0.3: ARSHDEEP TO SALT: OUT! PHIL SALT MISJUDGES IT AND SANJU SAMSON LEAVES NO CHANCE OF DROPPING THE BALL

0.4: ARSHDEEP TO JOS: TWO RUNS

0.5: ARSHDEEP TO JOS: DOT

0.6: ARSHDEEP TOJOS: 1 RUN



IND vs ENG 1st T20I live: Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first T20I match at the Eden Gardens.



IND vs ENG 1st T20I live: Full squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (capt.), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (v-capt.), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk).

England: Jos Buttler (capt.), Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

IND vs ENG 1st T20I live: Playing XI

India: Suryakumar Yadav (capt.), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (v-capt.), Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi.

England: Jos Buttler (capt.), Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.