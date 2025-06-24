After Jasprit becomes the first Indian bowler to claim his 10th five-wicket haul in a Test innings in SENA nations, mid-day looks back at his fine nine

Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Here's a look at Jasprit Bumrah's nine five-wicket hauls in SENA countries

5-54 vs South Africa

Johannesburg, January 2018

In his third Test, Bumrah registered his maiden fifer in the first essay. He claimed the wickets of Hashim Amla (61), Faf du Plessis (8) and Quinton de Kock (8). His seven-wicket haul led to a 63-run win

5-85 vs England

Nottingham, August 2018

Bumrah got the better of Joe Root (13), Jos Buttler (106) and castled Jonny Bairstow for a golden duck in the second innings after India set the hosts a stiff target of 521. India won by 203 runs

6-33 vs Australia

Melbourne, December 2018

Bumrah was at his vicious best, operating at an economy of just 2.08 in the first innings after India declared at 443-7. The pace ace bagged his first Man of the Match award in Tests as India won by 137 runs

5-64 vs England

Nottingham, August 2021

While the match ended in a draw due to rain washing out the whole of Day Five, Bumrah had set India up well with nine wickets in total, including the crucial wicket of Joe Root (109) in the second innings

5-42 vs South Africa

Cape Town, January 2022

With an economy of 1.78 in 23.3 overs during his fifer in the first innings, Bumrah was the reason India carried a 13-run lead into the second innings. However, India lost by seven wickets, marking Bumrah’s first fifer in a losing cause

6-61 vs South Africa

Cape Town, January 2024

A vicious pitch at Newlands meant the match finished in two days. Bumrah’s haul came in the second innings as the Proteas were bowled out for 176. India chased down 79 to win with seven wkts in hand

5-30 vs Australia

Perth, November 2024

After India were bowled out for 150, Bumrah’s haul turned the match around as the hosts were all out for 104. India won by 295 runs. Bumrah bagged Man of the Match for his match haul of eight wickets

6-76 vs Australia

Brisbane, December 2024

Bumrah was the only bowler with an economy under three while also claiming six as Australia were bowled out for 445. He claimed eight wickets in all as the match ended in a draw due to rain

5-57 vs Australia

Melbourne, December 2024

Bumrah dismissed four in the first essay, five in the second and was the pick of the bowlers. However, Australia batted well in both efforts as India lost by 184 runs