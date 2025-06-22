Team India's Jasprit Bumrah yet again proved why he is a renowned bowler across all three formats. The pacer returned with the figures of five wickets for 83 runs in 24.4 overs. Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna, in his 20 overs, claimed three wickets by giving away 128 runs. On the other hand, Siraj bagged two wickets for 122 runs in 27 overs

Team India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket during the first Test match against England (Pic: X/@BCCI)

In the first Test match against Team India, England's first innings was wrapped up for the score of 465 runs in 100.4 overs. The hosts are still trailing by six runs against India.

Ollie Pope was the star of the innings for England as he played a glorious knock of 106 runs in 137 balls, which incuded 14 boundaries. Later, Harry Brook showcased a gritty character as he continued to hammer Indian bowlers despite the fall of wickets at regular intervals.

Facing 112 balls, Brook missed his well-deserved century by just one run. During his knock, the right-hander smashed 11 boundaries and two maximums. The explosive England batter, however, could not use those chances to score a famous hundred and was dismissed on 99 in the 88th over. India had taken the new ball after 80 overs but were not able to make good use of it.

Team India's Jasprit Bumrah yet again proved why he is a renowned bowler across all three formats. The pacer returned with the figures of five wickets for 83 runs in 24.4 overs. Shouldering him were Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj.

Completing a quota of 20 overs, Krishna claimed three wickets by leaking 128 runs. On the other hand, Siraj bagged two wickets for 122 runs in 27 overs.

Lead spinner Ravindra Jadeja and pace all-rounder Shardul Thakur went wicketless in England's first innings.

Before Bumrah castled Josh Tongue to end England's innings, Chris Woakes (38 off 55) punished a predictable Indian pace attack to take his team close to India's 471. Resuming at an overnight 209 for three, Brook ensured that England scored at a brisk pace, totalling 118 runs in 28 overs. The visitors got two welcome wickets of overnight centurion Ollie Pope (106 off 137) and England captain Ben Stokes (20 off 52). Like day two, the other Indian pacers could not match the accuracy of Bumrah.

Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Brief scores-

India 1st Innings: 471 all out.

England 1st Innings: 465 all out in 100.4 overs (Ollie Pope 106, Harry Brook 99, Ben Duckett 62, Jasprit Bumrah 5/83).

(With PTI Inputs)