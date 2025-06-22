Breaking News
Ind vs Eng 1st Test: KL Rahul's unbeaten 47 run-knock helps India reach 90 at stumps on Day three

Updated on: 22 June,2025 11:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Yashasvi Jaiswal departed on four runs after playing 11 balls. His opening partner, KL Rahul, is unbeaten at the crease. So far, he has scored 47 runs in 75 deliveries, including seven boundaries. On the other end, skipper Shubman Gill, who just arrived at the crease has registered six runs from 10 balls

Ind vs Eng 1st Test: KL Rahul's unbeaten 47 run-knock helps India reach 90 at stumps on Day three

KL Rahul (Pic: X/@BCCI)

After bowling out England for 465 runs on Day three of the first Test match against India, the visitors geared up to bat in their second innings.

Opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal,  who scored a century in the first innings for India, departed on four runs after playing 11 balls. His knock included a boundary.


Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan, who returned to the pavilion on a duck in his debut innings earlier, scored 30 runs in the second innings. Facing 48 balls, the left-hander smashed four boundaries.


Jaiswal's opening partner KL Rahul is still unbeaten at the crease. So far, he has scored 47 runs in 75 deliveries, including seven boundaries. On the end, skipper Shubman Gill, who just arrived at the crease, has registered six runs from 10 balls, which also includes a boundary.

England's Brydon Carse and Ben Stokes managed to claim one wicket each to their names. Completing five overs, Carse conceded 27 runs, whereas Stokes has 18 runs to his name in five overs.

On day four, Shoaib Bashir will resume the game by bowling the last ball of his third over.

Earlier in the day, England's first innings was wrapped up for the score of 465 runs in 100.4 overs. The hosts are still trailing by six runs against India.

Ollie Pope was the star of the innings for England as he played a glorious knock of 106 runs in 137 balls, which included 14 boundaries. Later, Harry Brook showcased a gritty character as he continued to hammer Indian bowlers despite the fall of wickets at regular intervals.

Facing 112 balls, Brook missed his well-deserved century by just one run. During his knock, the right-hander smashed 11 boundaries and two maximums. The explosive England batter, however, could not use those chances to score a famous hundred and was dismissed on 99 in the 88th over. India had taken the new ball after 80 overs but were not able to make good use of it.

Team India's Jasprit Bumrah yet again proved why he is a renowned bowler across all three formats. The pacer returned with the figures of five wickets for 83 runs in 24.4 overs. Shouldering him were Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj.

