Breaking News
Mumbai: Abandoned cancer-stricken elder found in Aarey garbage heap, hospitals denied care
Middle East war: US strikes in Iran leave Muharram tours in limbo
Mumbai: Shut SoBo subway gates put pedestrians in harm’s way
Cops at wits’ end trying to get convictions in cases with AI use; psychiatrists sound alarm
Mumbai: Khatara cars cleared from under Andheri’s Teli Gali flyover; MLA proposes open gym and garden
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ind vs Eng 1st Test Ollie Pope opens up on his 106 run knock against Team India

Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Ollie Pope opens up on his 106-run knock against Team India

Updated on: 23 June,2025 10:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Along with Ollie Pope, Harry Brook missed his well-deserved century by just one run. Facing 112 balls, he scored 99 runs, including 11 boundaries and two maximums. Earlier, Ben Duckett departed after scoring 62 runs in 94 balls, including nine boundaries

Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Ollie Pope opens up on his 106-run knock against Team India

Ollie Pope (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Ollie Pope opens up on his 106-run knock against Team India
x
00:00

During the first Test match against Team India, England's Ollie Pope played a knock of 106 runs off 137 deliveries. His knock was laced with 14 boundaries. Speaking about his century, Pope said it's a long series, and there's a lot to be done in this game.

"It's a long series, and there's a lot to be done in this game still as well. It's definitely [an innings] that I really enjoyed. It was disappointing not to kick on this morning, but I'm really happy with how I went about it and played, and I'm happy with where my game's at - so hopefully, I can kick on," Pope said in the post-match press conference.


"I've tried not to let it affect me too much," I've just been trying to make sure my game's in as good a place as possible, and when I get in, I try to make sure I make the most of it. I've tried to let the outside noise do its thing and make sure my game keeps improving, and that I get my headspace in as good a place as possible, too," he added.


With this knock against India, the 27-year-old registered his ninth century in the traditional format of the game.

Along with him, Harry Brook missed his well-deserved century by just one run. Facing 112 balls, he scored 99 runs, including 11 boundaries and two maximums. Earlier, Ben Duckett departed after scoring 62 runs in 94 balls, including nine boundaries.

Later, England's innings wrapped up for 465 runs, thanks to Jasprit Bumrah's heroic five-wicket haul. Bowling 24.4 overs, he conceded 83 runs.

Team India then posted 90 runs for the loss of two wickets at stumps on day three. On day four, Shoaib Bashir will resume the game by bowling the last ball of his third over.

After bowling out England for 465 runs on Day three of the first Test match against India, the visitors geared up to bat in their second innings.

Opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal,  who scored a century in the first innings for India, departed on four runs after playing 11 balls. His knock included a boundary.

Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan, who returned to the pavilion on a duck in his debut innings earlier, scored 30 runs in the second innings. Facing 48 balls, the left-hander smashed four boundaries.

Jaiswal's opening partner KL Rahul is still unbeaten at the crease. So far, he has scored 47 runs in 75 deliveries, including seven boundaries. In the end, skipper Shubman Gill, who just arrived at the crease, has registered six runs from 10 balls, which also includes a boundary.

England's Brydon Carse and Ben Stokes managed to claim one wicket each to their names. Completing five overs, Carse conceded 27 runs, whereas Stokes had 18 runs to his name in five overs.

Brief Scores: England: 465 (Ollie Pope: 106, Harry Brook 99, Jasprit Bumrah 5/83) vs India: 471 and 90/2 (KL Rahul 47*, Sai Sudharsan 30, Ben Stokes 1/18).

(With ANI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

India vs England Test series India vs England india Team India england sports news cricket news test cricket

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK