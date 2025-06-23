Along with Ollie Pope, Harry Brook missed his well-deserved century by just one run. Facing 112 balls, he scored 99 runs, including 11 boundaries and two maximums. Earlier, Ben Duckett departed after scoring 62 runs in 94 balls, including nine boundaries

Ollie Pope (Pic: File Pic)

During the first Test match against Team India, England's Ollie Pope played a knock of 106 runs off 137 deliveries. His knock was laced with 14 boundaries. Speaking about his century, Pope said it's a long series, and there's a lot to be done in this game.

"It's a long series, and there's a lot to be done in this game still as well. It's definitely [an innings] that I really enjoyed. It was disappointing not to kick on this morning, but I'm really happy with how I went about it and played, and I'm happy with where my game's at - so hopefully, I can kick on," Pope said in the post-match press conference.

"I've tried not to let it affect me too much," I've just been trying to make sure my game's in as good a place as possible, and when I get in, I try to make sure I make the most of it. I've tried to let the outside noise do its thing and make sure my game keeps improving, and that I get my headspace in as good a place as possible, too," he added.

With this knock against India, the 27-year-old registered his ninth century in the traditional format of the game.

Along with him, Harry Brook missed his well-deserved century by just one run. Facing 112 balls, he scored 99 runs, including 11 boundaries and two maximums. Earlier, Ben Duckett departed after scoring 62 runs in 94 balls, including nine boundaries.

Later, England's innings wrapped up for 465 runs, thanks to Jasprit Bumrah's heroic five-wicket haul. Bowling 24.4 overs, he conceded 83 runs.

Team India then posted 90 runs for the loss of two wickets at stumps on day three. On day four, Shoaib Bashir will resume the game by bowling the last ball of his third over.

After bowling out England for 465 runs on Day three of the first Test match against India, the visitors geared up to bat in their second innings.

Opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a century in the first innings for India, departed on four runs after playing 11 balls. His knock included a boundary.

Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan, who returned to the pavilion on a duck in his debut innings earlier, scored 30 runs in the second innings. Facing 48 balls, the left-hander smashed four boundaries.

Jaiswal's opening partner KL Rahul is still unbeaten at the crease. So far, he has scored 47 runs in 75 deliveries, including seven boundaries. In the end, skipper Shubman Gill, who just arrived at the crease, has registered six runs from 10 balls, which also includes a boundary.

England's Brydon Carse and Ben Stokes managed to claim one wicket each to their names. Completing five overs, Carse conceded 27 runs, whereas Stokes had 18 runs to his name in five overs.

Brief Scores: England: 465 (Ollie Pope: 106, Harry Brook 99, Jasprit Bumrah 5/83) vs India: 471 and 90/2 (KL Rahul 47*, Sai Sudharsan 30, Ben Stokes 1/18).

(With ANI Inputs)