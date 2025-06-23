Breaking News
Mumbai: Abandoned cancer-stricken elder found in Aarey garbage heap, hospitals denied care
Middle East war: US strikes in Iran leave Muharram tours in limbo
Mumbai: Shut SoBo subway gates put pedestrians in harm’s way
Cops at wits’ end trying to get convictions in cases with AI use; psychiatrists sound alarm
Mumbai: Khatara cars cleared from under Andheri’s Teli Gali flyover; MLA proposes open gym and garden
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ind vs Eng 1st Test Sitanshu Kotak hails Rishabh Pant for his glorious century

Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Sitanshu Kotak hails Rishabh Pant for his glorious century

Updated on: 23 June,2025 08:22 AM IST  |  Leeds
PTI |

Top

“The way he wanted to approach it and when he wanted to attack, he did [and just] because he plays aggressive [cricket] does not mean he cannot play defensive,” Kotak said

Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Sitanshu Kotak hails Rishabh Pant for his glorious century

Sitanshu Kotak. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Sitanshu Kotak hails Rishabh Pant for his glorious century
x
00:00

Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak on Saturday said Rishabh Pant’s stroke-filled 134 was different from his usual aggressive knocks, and admitted that India could not get the first-innings score they were looking for against England in the first Test.

“Rishabh Pant is someone who makes his own plans. He decides [the way] and [then] he bats. This innings was a little different than you would see him normally but honestly that is all his plans,” Kotak told the media after the day’s play.


“The way he wanted to approach it and when he wanted to attack, he did [and just] because he plays aggressive [cricket] does not mean he cannot play defensive,” Kotak said.


Meanwhile, Devender Sharma, one of Pant’s childhood coaches, attributed the resurgence to the work the wicketkeeper batter has put in on his defence and shot selection. “After he failed in Australia, he made a lot of changes to his defensive techniques and curbed his stroke play, which you also saw in the match. Pant is a match-winner,” Sharma told PTI.

Former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri said: “Outrageous. He [Pant] plays the numbers game beautifully, plays the way he wants. He will block for a bit and then shift gears,” Shastri said on Sky Sports.

“He has his own computer and only he knows how it works. That’s his USP. That’s what puts bowlers under pressure and makes him box office, a real entertainer and a match winner,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

India vs England Rishabh Pant test cricket cricket news sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK