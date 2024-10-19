Breaking News
IND vs NZ 1st Test: India fold up for 462, set New Zealand 107 to win

Updated on: 19 October,2024 05:08 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sarfaraz's maiden hundred and Pant's innings offered hope for India, but their dismissals led to a swift decline for the hosts

Sarfaraz Khan (Pic: AFP)

Sarfaraz Khan struck a majestic 150 while Rishabh Pant made a brisk 99 as India were all out for 462 in their second innings, setting New Zealand a target of 107 on day four of the IND vs NZ 1st Test on Saturday.


Sarfaraz's maiden hundred and Pant's innings offered hope for India, but their dismissals led to a swift decline for the hosts. Resuming at 438 for six after tea, India lost their final four wickets — Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandra Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj — in quick succession, ending their innings in 99.3 overs.


At tea, India were at 438 for six, holding an 82-run lead. Due to rain, there was a nearly two-hour delay, including a 40-minute lunch break, while India had previously trailed New Zealand by 12 runs in their second innings.


Also Read: Rishabh Pant eclipses MS Dhoni in a milestone during breezy knock against Kiwis

India were all out for just 46 in their first innings, while New Zealand responded with 402.

Brief scores: India 46 & 462 all out in 99.3 overs (Rohit Sharma 52, Virat Kohli 70, Sarfaraz Khan 150, Rishabh Pant 99; Ajaz Patel 2/100, William O'Rourke 3/92, Matt Henry 3/102 ) vs New Zealand 402.

More updates to follow...

