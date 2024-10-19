Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder: Photo of Zeeshan Siddique found on phone of accused arrested by cops
Mumbai: Hand, foot, and mouth disease on rise in city
Mumbai: The mystery of disappearing Juhu strays
Kandivli road rage: Auto drivers, bikers assault each other
Mumbai weather updates: Prepare for rainy weekend, forecasters say
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IND vs NZ 1st Test Fast track to 2500 Rishabh Pant eclipses MS Dhoni in a milestone during breezy knock against Kiwis

IND vs NZ 1st Test: Fast track to 2500! Rishabh Pant eclipses MS Dhoni in a milestone during breezy knock against Kiwis

Updated on: 19 October,2024 04:01 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Pant is the first Indian wicketkeeper in the 92-year history of Indian cricket to cross the 2500-run threshold in under 65 innings

IND vs NZ 1st Test: Fast track to 2500! Rishabh Pant eclipses MS Dhoni in a milestone during breezy knock against Kiwis

Rishabh Pant (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
IND vs NZ 1st Test: Fast track to 2500! Rishabh Pant eclipses MS Dhoni in a milestone during breezy knock against Kiwis
x
00:00

Rishabh Pant on Saturday rewrote history books by becoming the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to amass 2500 Test runs during the ongoing IND vs NZ 1st Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.


Achieving this milestone in just 62 innings, he surpassed the previous record held by MS Dhoni, who reached the mark in 69 innings, and Farokh Engineer, who had recorded it in 82 innings. Notably, Pant is the first Indian wicketkeeper in the 92-year history of Indian cricket to cross the 2500-run threshold in under 65 innings.


Pant's impressive feat came during a spirited Indian fightback, as the team reached 344 at the cost of three wickets before rain forced an early lunch. His aggressive innings of 53 off 56 balls played a crucial role in revitalizing India’s momentum, alongside Sarfaraz Khan, who celebrated his maiden Test century.


Resuming Day 4 of the IND vs NZ 1st Test at 231 for the loss of three wickets, Pant and Sarfaraz were tasked with steering India closer to their target.

Also Read: India must use Pant’s aggression

Despite nursing a knee injury sustained while keeping on Day 3, Pant displayed no signs of discomfort, unleashing his signature aggressive style. After a measured start, he mounted a counter-attack, striking two sixes off left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel in rapid succession, followed by a series of exquisite drives and sweeps.

Pant reached his 12th Test fifty in just 55 balls, highlighted by a stunning cover drive off Glenn Phillips that exemplified his controlled aggression. The partnership with Sarfaraz, which yielded 113 runs in just 22 overs, was pivotal in stabilizing the innings and setting India on course for a potential lead.

While Sarfaraz, in only his fifth Test, shone brightly with a masterful century, Pant's contribution was equally essential in fortifying the innings. The 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has established himself as a cornerstone of India’s Test lineup since his debut in 2018, delivering several match-winning performances in challenging overseas conditions, including memorable innings in Australia and England.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Rishabh Pant India vs New Zealand India vs New Zealand Test Series ms dhoni cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK