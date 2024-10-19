Pant is the first Indian wicketkeeper in the 92-year history of Indian cricket to cross the 2500-run threshold in under 65 innings

Rishabh Pant (Pic: AFP)

Rishabh Pant on Saturday rewrote history books by becoming the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to amass 2500 Test runs during the ongoing IND vs NZ 1st Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Achieving this milestone in just 62 innings, he surpassed the previous record held by MS Dhoni, who reached the mark in 69 innings, and Farokh Engineer, who had recorded it in 82 innings. Notably, Pant is the first Indian wicketkeeper in the 92-year history of Indian cricket to cross the 2500-run threshold in under 65 innings.

Pant's impressive feat came during a spirited Indian fightback, as the team reached 344 at the cost of three wickets before rain forced an early lunch. His aggressive innings of 53 off 56 balls played a crucial role in revitalizing India’s momentum, alongside Sarfaraz Khan, who celebrated his maiden Test century.

Resuming Day 4 of the IND vs NZ 1st Test at 231 for the loss of three wickets, Pant and Sarfaraz were tasked with steering India closer to their target.

Despite nursing a knee injury sustained while keeping on Day 3, Pant displayed no signs of discomfort, unleashing his signature aggressive style. After a measured start, he mounted a counter-attack, striking two sixes off left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel in rapid succession, followed by a series of exquisite drives and sweeps.

Pant reached his 12th Test fifty in just 55 balls, highlighted by a stunning cover drive off Glenn Phillips that exemplified his controlled aggression. The partnership with Sarfaraz, which yielded 113 runs in just 22 overs, was pivotal in stabilizing the innings and setting India on course for a potential lead.

While Sarfaraz, in only his fifth Test, shone brightly with a masterful century, Pant's contribution was equally essential in fortifying the innings. The 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has established himself as a cornerstone of India’s Test lineup since his debut in 2018, delivering several match-winning performances in challenging overseas conditions, including memorable innings in Australia and England.