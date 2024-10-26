The hosts would want a change of script in this match, and skipper Smriti Mandhana will have to lead the charge

Smriti Mandhana (Pic: AFP)

India will seek better performance from batters in their quest to seal the series when they face New Zealand in the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI on Sunday.

Even though India won the first match comfortably by 59 runs, batters squandered starts as their innings were littered with multiple 30s and 40s.

The hosts would want a change of script in this match, and skipper Smriti Mandhana will have to lead the charge, which in the last match was done by debutant Tejal Hasabnis.

The elegant left-hander got out for eight in the opening match, continuing her lean run over the last month or so.

She can fall back upon the memories of a fine run against South Africa earlier this July when she cracked runs for fun, including two big hundreds.

Along with Mandhana's form, the Indian camp will also keep an eye on the fitness of regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who missed the previous match with an unspecified niggle.

On the bowling front, India will be delighted with debutant pacer Saima Thakor's impressive performance the other night, along with left-arm spinner Radha Yadav's return to wicket-taking form in this format.

On the other hand, New Zealand's ambition to square the series received a severe blow as talismanic all-rounder Amelie Kerr was ruled out of the series with a left quadricep muscle tear that she sustained in the first match.

Kerr, who will return home on Sunday, will require approximately three weeks to recover from her Grade One injury.

Kerr was the standout performer for New Zealand in the first ODI with a four-wicket haul.

She will not be replaced in the squad with the final game of the series to be played in three days' time.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, D. Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia, Uma Chetry, Sayali Satgare, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Polly Inglis, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

(With agency inputs)