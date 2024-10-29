In the ongoing World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle, Virat Kohli has been in exceptional form. In eight Test matches, the right-hander has smashed 556 runs with an average of 42.76. He has one century and three half-centuries in 14 innings. His top score is 121 runs

Virat Kohli (Pic: File Pic)

Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former cricket MSK Prasad backed Team India cricketer Virat Kohli to come back in form.

In 2024, Virat Kohli has featured in five Test matches in which he accumulated 245 runs with an average of 27.22. So far, he has scored just one half-century and his best score is 70 runs.

In the ongoing World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle, Virat Kohli has been in exceptional form. In eight Test matches, the right-hander has smashed 556 runs with an average of 42.76. He has one century and three half-centuries in 14 innings. His top score is 121 runs.

The decade of 2020s has not been kind to Virat the Test batter, with him having made 1,833 runs in 33 Tests at an average of 32.73, with just two centuries and nine fifties in 58 innings and the best score of 186.

Speaking at the "Follow the Blues" show, the former BCCI selector asserted that Kohli loves the batting conditions in Australia.

"Virat Kohli is like a duck getting into the water when he goes to Australia. He loves these conditions and probably he must be eagerly itching to just finish off this Wankhede Test match and then go and play in Australia because he loves that," MSK Prasad said on Star Sports.

The most awaited Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

Last week, Shami was not included in the squad as India announced their team for the upcoming five-match Test series in Australia.

Opener Rohit Sharma will be leading the side and right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah will be his deputy.

India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

(With ANI Inputs)