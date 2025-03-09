Ind vs Nz Champions Trophy final: Rohit Sharma’s bat with ‘Hitman’ inscription goes viral

Rohit, known for his explosive batting and match-winning performances, gave fans another reason to celebrate with his aggressive approach in India’s chase of 252 runs

Skipper Rohit Sharma once again lived up to his moniker, the ‘Hitman’, as he delivered a scintillating knock in the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

A picture of his bat, adorned with ‘Hitman’ badging, has gone viral on social media. The iconic branding was also prominently featured during the live telecast of the final, further adding to the buzz.

Chasing a competitive total, Rohit took the attack to the New Zealand bowlers from the very first delivery, setting the tone for India's chase. He smashed 76 off 83 balls, striking at 91.56, and decorated his innings with seven boundaries and three towering sixes. His powerful strokes dismantled the Kiwi bowling attack, ensuring that India maintained control over the run chase.

With this knock, Rohit joined an elite group of captains who have scored 50-plus runs in ICC Champions Trophy finals. The club includes *Sourav Ganguly (117 vs. NZ, ICC Knockout 2000 final), Sanath Jayasuriya (74 vs IND, ICC Champions Trophy 2002 final), and Hansie Cronje (61 vs. WI, ICC Knockout 1998 final)**. His 76 is now his highest score in any ODI final, surpassing his previous best of 66 against Australia in the Commonwealth Bank Series final in 2008.

Earier, winning the toss, New Zealand opted to bat first, hoping to set a formidable total. Openers Will Young (15) and Rachin Ravindra (37 off 29 balls, with four boundaries and a six) provided a steady 57-run opening stand before India’s bowlers struck back.

The spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/45) applied pressure, restricting New Zealand’s momentum and reducing them to 75/3. However, Daryl Mitchell (63 off 101 balls, with three fours) and Michael Bracewell (53 off 40 balls, with three fours and two sixes)* fought back with a crucial 57-run partnership, pushing the total past 150.

Bracewell’s aggressive knock in the final overs helped the Kiwis post 251/7 in their 50 overs. While Kuldeep and Chakravarthy emerged as India’s top wicket-takers, Mohammed Shami struggled with economy, conceding 74 runs in his nine overs while taking a solitary wicket.