IND vs SA 1st ODI: South Africa opt to bat against India

KL Rahul, Aiden Markram (Pic: AFP)

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bat against India in the opening ODI of the three-match series here on Sunday.

India and South Africa have handed debut caps to 22-year-old top-order batter B Sai Sudharsan and bowling all-rounder Nandre Burger respectively.

Teams:



India: KL Rahul (c/wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.



South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi.

