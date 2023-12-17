Breaking News
Updated on: 17 December,2023 01:00 PM IST  |  Johannesburg
PTI |

IND vs SA 1st ODI: South Africa opt to bat against India

KL Rahul, Aiden Markram (Pic: AFP)

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bat against India in the opening ODI of the three-match series here on Sunday.


India and South Africa have handed debut caps to 22-year-old top-order batter B Sai Sudharsan and bowling all-rounder Nandre Burger respectively.


Also Read: IND vs SA 1st ODI: Here's all you need to know


Teams:


India: KL Rahul (c/wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.


South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

