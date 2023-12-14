I feel the wicket was on the slower side in the first innings when we batted

Tilak Varma

Listen to this article Markram, Shamsi’s middle-over spells became turning points feels Indian batsman Tilak Varma x 00:00

South African spinners Tabraiz Shamsi and Aiden Markram used better bowling conditions to the fullest to emerge game-changers for South Africa during their five-wicket victory over India in the rain-affected second T20 International, reckoned Indian batter Tilak Varma.

Also Read: Harris Shield: Arnav Lad, Advait Dhere's bowling helps SVIS to clinch title

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel the wicket was on the slower side in the first innings when we batted. The new ball was slightly seaming and we never expected that wicket would grip when Markram and Shamsi were bowling. The spell that Shamsi and Markram bowled became crucial, otherwise we would have reached 200,” Varma said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever