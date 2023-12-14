Breaking News
Markram, Shamsi’s middle-over spells became turning points feels Indian batsman Tilak Varma

I feel the wicket was on the slower side in the first innings when we batted

Tilak Varma

South African spinners Tabraiz Shamsi and Aiden Markram used better bowling conditions to the fullest to emerge game-changers for South Africa during their five-wicket victory over India in the rain-affected second T20 International, reckoned Indian batter Tilak Varma.


“I feel the wicket was on the slower side in the first innings when we batted. The new ball was slightly seaming and we never expected that wicket would grip when Markram and Shamsi were bowling. The spell that Shamsi and Markram bowled became crucial, otherwise we would have reached 200,” Varma said.


