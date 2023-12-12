Breaking News
Mumbai: MMRDA to untangle BKC’s traffic mess on commissioner’s orders
Mumbai: Kurla-based medical trust shortlisted to run Aarey Hospital
Mumbai: AC double-decker buses introduced on two routes
Mumbai: Ban on feeding strays at Colaba garden draws ire of animal lovers
Kerala student says he made bomb threat to Mumbai airport to crash airline stocks
Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav to take oath on Wednesday
Over 345,000 Afghans deported from Iran to Afghanistan in 2 months: Taliban
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Irfan Pathans take on Rohit Sharma ahead of South Africas Test series

Irfan Pathan's take on Rohit Sharma ahead of South Africa's Test series

Updated on: 12 December,2023 03:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rohit will play an important role in India's matches against the "Proteas" as he will be featured as captain and opening batsman. If he can play the new ball without having any difficulty then it would be easier for the batsmen to come, Pathan said while speaking to Star Sports

Irfan Pathan's take on Rohit Sharma ahead of South Africa's Test series

Irfan Pathan, Rohit Sharma (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Irfan Pathan's take on Rohit Sharma ahead of South Africa's Test series
x
00:00

India's former speedster Irfan Pathan said that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's name will create history and will be counted among the top-most players and captains of Team India if he wins the Test series against South Africa.


Rohit will play an important role in India's matches against the "Proteas" as he will be featured as captain and opening batsman. If he can play the new ball without having any difficulty then it would be easier for the batsmen to come, Pathan said while speaking to Star Sports.


Also Read: Sunil Gavaskar feels South Africa series is Rohit's opportunity to make up for WC loss


"If Rohit Sharma is able to conquer South Africa, his name will be kept top-most in India's cricket history as captain and player because he only has the key to wins in both these matches. He is both an opener and a captain. If you play out the new ball, your other batters will get the chance to shine. That's why you should remove the shine from the new ball," Pathan said.

Talking about the challenges Rohit would face in the upcoming Test series, Pathan said that he will wear many hats.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS | IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Here's all you need to know

"He went fully prepared and batted amazingly in the Test series when he went to England. I feel you will see Rohit Sharma preparing with the same passion before he goes. Rohit's challenge will be to play out the new ball, score his runs and take his team forward. He is going to wear a lot of hats and only the most experienced player in your team is capable of wearing so many hats. We have two big brothers in this team - Rohit and Virat Kohli. There will be a lot of dependency on both of them," he added.

The all-format tour of South Africa started on December 10 with a three-match T20I series which will go on till December 14. From December 17, the ODI leg of the series will start which will conclude on December 21. The first Test match will be played on December 26 at Centurion and the second game will take place on January 3 at Cape Town.

India's squad for Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (Wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.

India's squad for 3 T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (Wk), Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

India's squad for 3 ODIs: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C) (Wk), Sanju Samson (Wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.

(With ANI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

South Africa vs India irfan pathan rohit sharma virat kohli india south africa test cricket sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK